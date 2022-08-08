How SEC football drama fuels Joey Mulinaro's impressions of Nick Saban, Brian Kelly and other coaches

Reporters were positioned in Atlanta two weeks ago for SEC Media Days to ask questions about quarterback competitions, injuries and expectations. But 500 miles away in Indianapolis, comedian and internet sensation Joey Mulinaro was asking himself the real question everyone wanted answered.

“You’ve got this green room full of coaches and they’re waiting for different things with these big, huge, alpha personalities,” Mulinaro told the USA Today Network. “What’s that like in there?”

He decided to answer the question himself with a video collecting more than 300,000 views on Twitter. It’s 28-year-old Mulinaro, in his kitchen, performing a skit with impressions of three of the SEC’s top personalities.

It starts with Alabama football coach Nick Saban waiting for a cup of coffee when LSU coach Brian Kelly walks in. Kelly, who’s overcompensating for his move to Louisiana, provides a far-off analogy of longing to be in Saban’s presence like a baby longing for his mother’s breast.

It turns to Saban questioning the analogy and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach stepping in to explain in his long-winded, side-tracked fashion.

“I highly doubt it went the way that my sketch went,” Mulinaro joked. “But that’s what makes it funny.”

From local radio to SEC football coach impressions

Mulinaro, who was born and raised in Indianapolis, started his career working in local radio where he saw an unwillingness by some to evolve and stay up to date with a changing media realm.

But he also saw an opportunity with his impression skills paired with social media to take a leap elsewhere.

MIKE LEACH:What Mike Leach can achieve that Dan Mullen didn't for Mississippi State football | Toppmeyer

NICK SABAN:Why coach Nick Saban says 2021 was 'a rebuilding year' for Alabama football

BRIAN KELLY:The 4 greatest areas of concern for LSU football, Brian Kelly before preseason practice starts

“When there’s a new platform, when there’s a new anything, the initial human reaction is to have pushback because it’s uncomfortable," Mulinaro said. "You don’t really know. You haven’t figured it out. So I always just try to remind myself to fight through that uncomfortableness and get on whatever it is and figure it out, fail, succeed, test things out.”

Mulinaro’s first big break came in 2019 when he tweeted a video of himself impersonating former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. The deep-voiced, nerdy impression brought a flood of notifications to Mulinaro’s phone, and he went from a media grunt to, “Hey, you’re the Andrew Luck guy.”

The filming takes place in various rooms throughout his home. His wife has learned to tune it out. Their first baby, a boy, due in about a month will too.

Joey Mulinaro and Barstool Sports

In the professional realm, all one needs to know about Mulinaro can be seen in an application video submitted to Barstool Indy.

The submission features a sketch where Barstool Indy selects Mulinaro with the first overall pick. With his impressions of Jon Gruden and Mel Kiper in the background, Mulinaro flashes his résumé.

He spent time as a producer for 1070 The Fan and Network Indiana as a sports anchor, but it was obvious with the creativity in the video his next step would be with Barstool.

Mulinaro interned for Pat McAfee's show where he met his wife. After the former Colts punter left Barstool, Mulinaro continued working for the company for two years before leaving as well.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is a top target

Mulinaro has more than 750,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. The soap opera that is the SEC has helped.

From Saturday football games to offseason feuds, there’s hardly a dull moment. For Mulinaro, that’s gold.

“The SEC, gosh, they're just the gift that keeps on giving,” he says.

Among the best gifts came in early September 2018 when Maria Taylor, then of ESPN, asked Saban after a win against Louisville what he learned about his quarterback competition between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.

Saban went on a tangent, including his iconic, “Aight,” and ending with, “So quit askin’.”

Mulinaro immediately saw an opportunity. He wondered what it would be like if Saban’s aggressions and mannerisms were put into a different context.

Saban has become one of Mulinaro’s top targets, including a 2021 performance in which Saban hosts Friendsgiving. Saban’s monotone is met by excitement from guests, including broadcasters Gus Johnson and Cris Collinsworth, actor Owen Wilson and then-LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

“Sometimes you just have to be willing to put stuff out there and see what sticks,” Mulinaro said. “Some stuff’s not going to stick, but some stuff will. You never know what will stick and change your life.”

Jeff Bezos, Cris Collinsworth are favorites, too

Mulinaro's skits extend beyond sports. His most-watched video on TikTok, with more than 2.4 million views, highlights entrepreneur Jeff Bezos at brunch.

But Collinsworth and Saban remains staples of his success. Mulinaro's skit of Collinsworth ordering at Chick-fil-A has 1.5 million views while a video of Saban greeting trick or treaters has 1.4 million.

Collinsworth running into Saban at a bar? A million views.

"It's out of respect, honestly," Mulinaro said. "I'm such a fan of Colin Cowherd. I'm such a fan of Cris Collinsworth. Even Coach Saban. I mean, I'm not an Alabama fan, but how can you not appreciate the greatness that that he is?"

There's a method to Mulinaro's work. For an impression such as Leach's, he breaks it down into a stare, a nasal gravel monotone voice, a slow speech pattern and the use of, "OK" instead of, "Um."

As preseason practices begin across college football, surely Mulinaro will be creating his own schemes and watching film. Come kickoff, he'll be prepared to make humor from college football's theater.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.