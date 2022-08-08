Obituary: Mary Virginia Seymour

Mary Virginia Seymour, age 80, of Double Springs, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville.

Virginia was born on April 3, 1942, in Winston County, Alabama.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 2-3p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where the service will be held at 3p.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Virginia is survived by her daughter: Pamela Treece; daughter-in-law: Cheryl Jones; and a host of Seymour kids and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Mary Lee Watkins Bryant; son: Roy Jones; sister: Lucille Jacobs; and brother: Earsey Bryant.