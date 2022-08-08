ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Springs, AL

Obituary: Mary Virginia Seymour

 2 days ago

Mary Virginia Seymour, age 80, of Double Springs, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville.

Virginia was born on April 3, 1942, in Winston County, Alabama.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 2-3p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where the service will be held at 3p.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Virginia is survived by her daughter: Pamela Treece; daughter-in-law: Cheryl Jones; and a host of Seymour kids and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Mary Lee Watkins Bryant; son: Roy Jones; sister: Lucille Jacobs; and brother: Earsey Bryant.

Obituary: Randy Keith Bartlett

Randy Keith Bartlett, age 60, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Randy was born February 27, 1962, in Cullman, Alabama to L.D. and Melba Denney Bartlett. A memorial celebration of life service for Randy will be announced at a later date by the family. Randy is survived by daughter: Jena Bartlett; son: Daniel Bartlett; mother: Melba Bartlett; sister: Brenda Smith; friend: Chuck Hicks; brother: Scott Bartlett; fiancé: Christy Johnson; and grandchild: Shay Johnson.
Obituary: Ronald Clark Pattillo

Ronald Clark Pattillo, 59, of Cullman passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cullman Alabama May 2, 1963. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from noon – 1:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Fred Hankey officiating. He is survived by his wife: Daphne Byram Pattillo; son: Justin Clark Pattillo; parents: George Ronald Pattillo and Virginia Self Pattillo; brother: Patrick Ross Pattillo; niece: Selina Byram Lee (Cal); mother-in-law: Peggy Byram; aunt: Debra Pattillo and the family pet: Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Jerold Byram; brother-in-law: Darren Byram; nephew: Dustin Kyle Byram and uncle: Keith Pattillo.
Obituary: Ronald Louis Laursen

Ronald Louis “Butch” Laursen, 64, of Eva passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 14, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 6 – 9p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. He will lie in state from noon – 1p.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jackie Edge, Jake Edge, Jordan Edge, Breyden Marks, Todd Easterwood, Fulton Easterwood, Trevor Laursen and Drew Easterwood. Butch is survived...
Obituary: James Danny Harris

Funeral Service for James Danny Harris, age 74, of Crane Hill, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church with Wade Maynard officiating; interment in Antioch Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Harris passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. He was born January 27, 1948, in Alabama to ML and Sudie Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Carroll Harris, Frankie Harris, and Charles Harris; brothers-in-law:...
Obituary: Paul John Glade

Paul John Glade, age 66, of Cullman, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 25, 1956, in California to Peter and Sarah Glade. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife: Brenda Dwyer-Glade; daughter: Amber Green; son: Paul Allen Glade; four grandchildren; brother: Joe Glade; sisters: Maggie Glade and Sally Glade; and a host of family and friends.
Obituary: Brelan Fayette Knighten

Memorial Service for Brelan Fayette Knighten, age 82, of Logan, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Knighten passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home. He was born December 9, 1939, to Fayette and Ruby Knighten. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Mary Knighten; and brothers: Gerald and Keith Knighten. Survivors include his daughters: Cheryl Knighten and Tracy (Paul) Kimbrough; son: Jason (Carrie) Knighten; companion: Esther Ivey; grandchildren: Kendra (Geremie) Fresh, Christopher (Susan) Terry, Matthew Smith, Kayla (Michael) Wood, Joshua Smith, Kandis (Nick) McLeroy, Kamron (Lindsay) Kimbrough, Jacob Knighten, Andrew Knighten, and Ella Grace Knighten; great-grandchildren: Giavonna Fresh, Angelina Fresh, Ariana Fresh, Noah Brenton, Augustus Wood, Bayleigh McLeroy, Ensley McLeroy, Charleigh Kimbrough, and Lucy Kate Kimbrough; great-great-grandchild: Bentley Fresh; sister-in-law: Nancy Knighten; nieces: Jody Knighten, Amy (Rob) Joyce, and Dore King; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, AL.
Obituary: Jeri Weltha Clark

Jeri Weltha Clark, 77, of Cullman passed away Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born June 19, 1945, to Edsel & Weltha Taylor. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: David Clark; and a brother: John Taylor. Survivors include her son: David Clark; daughter: Kelley (Jon) Rees; sister: Janice (Mike) Vanderveen; grandchildren: Rachele (Collin) Masters, Jon David Reese, Sara Rees, Reagan Rees; her first great-grandchild on the way in December; family and friends Mrs. Clark was a home builder and interior decorator. She loved working with horses alongside her son David. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Obituary: Ronald Dale Leipert

Ronald Dale Leipert, age 79 of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born in Cullman County on April 6, 1943, to Alvie Levi Leipert and Annie Ruth Easterwood Leipert. Ronald was a loving and caring father, papa and husband for 56 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and never met a stranger; a member of the VFW in Cullman and attended Day Star Church. He was the heart of his family, and he will be greatly missed. Ronald was always there to lend a...
Obituary: William Paul Black

William Paul Black, age 52, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Paul was born October 24, 1969, in Alabama. Paul is survived by his wife: Holly Mosley; his daughter: Cheslee Black; his son: Bradley Mosley; his brothers: Rodger (Eydie) Black, Chris (Tammy) Taylor; and his grandmother: Ollie Brock. Paul was preceded in death by his mother: Gladys Bonnell Speakman; his father: Roger Charles Black; his brother: Donald H. Black. A celebration of life graveside service for Paul will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Flint Creek Cemetery, Vinemont, AL.
Obituary: Kevin Dewayne Yates

Kevin Dewayne Yates, 58, a resident of Spanish Fort, Alabama, closed his eyes in sleep and woke up eternally healed on August 2, 2022. Kevin was born on August 28, 1963, in Cullman, Alabama, to James Marvin and Carolyn Yates. He worked as a band director and music teacher for 35 years and believed his mission field was his family and his work. He was preceded in death by his father: James Marvin Yates. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years: Sonya Sampley Yates; son: Tyler Yates; daughter: Morgan Yates Womble (Daniel); mother: Carolyn Hestla Yates; sister: Regina Yates...
Obituary: Alvis Ernest Strickland

Alvis Ernest “Bit” Strickland, 93 of Arley, entered into rest on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Strickland was born on August 26, 1928, in Marylee, Alabama to Ernest and Juda Strickland. As a lifelong member of the Bethel #1 Baptist Church, Mr. Strickland was a precious man, wonderful woodworker, and builder. He loved Mountain Dew, Yoo-hoos, riding the grandkids on his tractor, and most of all his family, as he was an extremely sweet and devoted Daddy and Paw Paw. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1-2pm at Bethel #1...
Obituary: Wanda Jean Holcombe Hodge

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Holcombe Hodge, age 88, of Cullman, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Cullman with Dale Moore officiating; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hodge passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born June 25, 1934, in Cullman, Alabama, to William Martin Holcombe and Lorene Holcombe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister: Edna Earle Holcombe Hicks. Survivors include her husband: John Ellis...
Obituary: Mary Jean Ponder

Graveside Service for Mary Jean Ponder, age 87, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Trimble and Rev. Terry Blankenship officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ponder passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 23, 1935, in Cullman, Alabama, to Kilmer and Era Giles. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband: Jerry Ponder. Survivors include her daughters: Rhonda (LeWayne) Brock and Teresa (Robert) Bailey; grandchildren: Tony (Mandy) Hamm and Jessi (David) Fricks; great-grandchildren: Dakota Fricks, Shelby Hamm, and Colby Hamm; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Linda Ray Clark

Linda Ray Clark, age 79 of Logan, passed away at her home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born February 13, 1943, to Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Ray Varner. She was loving, talented, and creative. We will all miss her beautiful smile. She was loved and will be definitely missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Ray (Jeff) Varner; husband: Arthur Thomas Clark Sr.; sisters: Betty (Robert) Crittenden, Joyce (Owen) Purvis, and Mary Jim (Phil) Sheppard; brothers: Marcus Ray and Charles Ray; granddaughter: Jamie Clark; and great-grandchildren: Benjamin Johnson,...
Obituary: Charles William “Smitty” Smith

Charles William “Smitty” Smith, age 86, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born February 21, 1936, in Falkville, AL. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055. The funeral service will be Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Level Cemetery, 1272 Co. Rd. 1635, Cullman, AL 35058. He is survived by his sons: Perry (Tammy) Smith and Josh (Katie) Smith; grandchildren: Steven (Joni) Smith, Christy (Charlie) Cheatam, Daquari (Danny) Bishop,...
Obituary: Caden Allen Rodgers

Caden Allen Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born in Cullman, Alabama, on December 11, 2002, to David Allen Marler and Amanda Rodgers Ford. Caden was a young man with a heart for Jesus. He was compassionate towards others and never held a grudge. He loved to camp, hike, kayak, bike, and enjoyed being in nature. Caden had an adventurous spirit, and he knew no fear. Caden was employed with Rock and Roll Sushi in Cullman and attended Holly Pond School from kindergarten. Caden loved his family and friends with a passionate and...
Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Smith Sr.

Funeral service for Kenneth Wayne Smith Sr., 82, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Cullman Memory Gardens Mausoleum.  Rev. Craig Johnson will officiate.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-11a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. Mr. Smith passed away August 3rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1940, to Joseph Duell & Hazel Reynolds Smith. He managed the Cullman Flea Market for 20 years. He and Nedra adopted their son when he was eleven months old and loved him like his own. He gave him a great life and was a great father. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother-in-law, Pete Powers. Survivors include his 102-year-old mother: Hazel Smith; his wife of 62 years: Nedra Smith; son: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Smith, Jr.; sister: Doan Powers; family and friends.
Obituary: Justin Scott Philyaw

Funeral Service for Justin Scott “Dossey” Philyaw, 39, of Cullman will be 1pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Malcolm Carter, II will officiate the service. The interment will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11am -1pm prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philyaw family. Mr. Philyaw was a great mechanic, a hard worker, had a kind heart and helped everyone. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Mr. Philyaw is survived by his parents: Billy Joe and Becky Philyaw; his wife: Laura Philyaw; daughter: Tori Brooke Philyaw; brothers: Shane (Tara) Philyaw, Billy (Heavin) Philyaw, Jr.; sister: Kayla (Justin) Bennett; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Shane Philyaw, Sylar Philyaw, Scott Nail, Justin Bennett, Jarden Philyaw, Matt Knight, Eric Knight, Yone Holt.
Obituary: Frederick Dawson Holloway

A highly decorated Vietnam combat veteran died Feb. 22, 2021, from injuries sustained in a single-engine airplane crash in Cullman, AL. Frederick “Noah” Dawson Holloway was born June 14, 1946, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to Orion Dawson and Mary Dawson-Westphal and later adopted by Ray and Edith Holloway. Fred graduated from Virden Community High School (VCHS), located in central Illinois, in 1964. He was Vice-President of his Junior Class and Student Council President his senior year. Fred was on the VCHS Track team all four years, Co-Captain of the VCHS football team his junior and senior years, and All-Conference football team his senior year. He...
