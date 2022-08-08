Obituary: William Paul Black

William Paul Black, age 52, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Paul was born October 24, 1969, in Alabama.

Paul is survived by his wife: Holly Mosley; his daughter: Cheslee Black; his son: Bradley Mosley; his brothers: Rodger (Eydie) Black, Chris (Tammy) Taylor; and his grandmother: Ollie Brock.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother: Gladys Bonnell Speakman; his father: Roger Charles Black; his brother: Donald H. Black.

A celebration of life graveside service for Paul will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Flint Creek Cemetery, Vinemont, AL.