Crane Hill, AL

Obituary: William Paul Black

The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

William Paul Black, age 52, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Paul was born October 24, 1969, in Alabama.

Paul is survived by his wife: Holly Mosley; his daughter: Cheslee Black; his son: Bradley Mosley; his brothers: Rodger (Eydie) Black, Chris (Tammy) Taylor; and his grandmother: Ollie Brock.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother: Gladys Bonnell Speakman; his father: Roger Charles Black; his brother: Donald H. Black.

A celebration of life graveside service for Paul will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Flint Creek Cemetery, Vinemont, AL.

Obituary: Jeri Weltha Clark

Jeri Weltha Clark, 77, of Cullman passed away Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born June 19, 1945, to Edsel & Weltha Taylor. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: David Clark; and a brother: John Taylor. Survivors include her son: David Clark; daughter: Kelley (Jon) Rees; sister: Janice (Mike) Vanderveen; grandchildren: Rachele (Collin) Masters, Jon David Reese, Sara Rees, Reagan Rees; her first great-grandchild on the way in December; family and friends Mrs. Clark was a home builder and interior decorator. She loved working with horses alongside her son David. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Obituary: Kevin Dewayne Yates

Kevin Dewayne Yates, 58, a resident of Spanish Fort, Alabama, closed his eyes in sleep and woke up eternally healed on August 2, 2022. Kevin was born on August 28, 1963, in Cullman, Alabama, to James Marvin and Carolyn Yates. He worked as a band director and music teacher for 35 years and believed his mission field was his family and his work. He was preceded in death by his father: James Marvin Yates. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years: Sonya Sampley Yates; son: Tyler Yates; daughter: Morgan Yates Womble (Daniel); mother: Carolyn Hestla Yates; sister: Regina Yates...
Obituary: Brelan Fayette Knighten

Memorial Service for Brelan Fayette Knighten, age 82, of Logan, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Knighten passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home. He was born December 9, 1939, to Fayette and Ruby Knighten. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Mary Knighten; and brothers: Gerald and Keith Knighten. Survivors include his daughters: Cheryl Knighten and Tracy (Paul) Kimbrough; son: Jason (Carrie) Knighten; companion: Esther Ivey; grandchildren: Kendra (Geremie) Fresh, Christopher (Susan) Terry, Matthew Smith, Kayla (Michael) Wood, Joshua Smith, Kandis (Nick) McLeroy, Kamron (Lindsay) Kimbrough, Jacob Knighten, Andrew Knighten, and Ella Grace Knighten; great-grandchildren: Giavonna Fresh, Angelina Fresh, Ariana Fresh, Noah Brenton, Augustus Wood, Bayleigh McLeroy, Ensley McLeroy, Charleigh Kimbrough, and Lucy Kate Kimbrough; great-great-grandchild: Bentley Fresh; sister-in-law: Nancy Knighten; nieces: Jody Knighten, Amy (Rob) Joyce, and Dore King; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, AL.
Obituary: Linda Ray Clark

Linda Ray Clark, age 79 of Logan, passed away at her home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born February 13, 1943, to Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Ray Varner. She was loving, talented, and creative. We will all miss her beautiful smile. She was loved and will be definitely missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Ray (Jeff) Varner; husband: Arthur Thomas Clark Sr.; sisters: Betty (Robert) Crittenden, Joyce (Owen) Purvis, and Mary Jim (Phil) Sheppard; brothers: Marcus Ray and Charles Ray; granddaughter: Jamie Clark; and great-grandchildren: Benjamin Johnson,...
Obituary: Mary Jean Ponder

Graveside Service for Mary Jean Ponder, age 87, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Trimble and Rev. Terry Blankenship officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ponder passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 23, 1935, in Cullman, Alabama, to Kilmer and Era Giles. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband: Jerry Ponder. Survivors include her daughters: Rhonda (LeWayne) Brock and Teresa (Robert) Bailey; grandchildren: Tony (Mandy) Hamm and Jessi (David) Fricks; great-grandchildren: Dakota Fricks, Shelby Hamm, and Colby Hamm; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Wanda Jean Holcombe Hodge

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Holcombe Hodge, age 88, of Cullman, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Cullman with Dale Moore officiating; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hodge passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born June 25, 1934, in Cullman, Alabama, to William Martin Holcombe and Lorene Holcombe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister: Edna Earle Holcombe Hicks. Survivors include her husband: John Ellis...
Obituary: Charles William “Smitty” Smith

Charles William “Smitty” Smith, age 86, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born February 21, 1936, in Falkville, AL. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055. The funeral service will be Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Level Cemetery, 1272 Co. Rd. 1635, Cullman, AL 35058. He is survived by his sons: Perry (Tammy) Smith and Josh (Katie) Smith; grandchildren: Steven (Joni) Smith, Christy (Charlie) Cheatam, Daquari (Danny) Bishop,...
Obituary: Randy Loyd Nelson

Randy Loyd Nelson, age 61 of Vinemont, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Folsom Center. He was born January 16, 1961, in Michigan to Hershel Loyd Nelson and Vora Lillian Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sons: Chad (Meghan) Nelson and Patrick Nelson; grandchildren: River Isabel Nelson and Rhys Patrick Nelson; sister: June (Doug) Reid; brother: Marlin (Vernice) Nelson; beloved pet: Zoey, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friend Graveside Service will be held on August 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Inhabit Hospice of Cullman.
Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Smith Sr.

Funeral service for Kenneth Wayne Smith Sr., 82, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Cullman Memory Gardens Mausoleum.  Rev. Craig Johnson will officiate.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-11a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. Mr. Smith passed away August 3rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1940, to Joseph Duell & Hazel Reynolds Smith. He managed the Cullman Flea Market for 20 years. He and Nedra adopted their son when he was eleven months old and loved him like his own. He gave him a great life and was a great father. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother-in-law, Pete Powers. Survivors include his 102-year-old mother: Hazel Smith; his wife of 62 years: Nedra Smith; son: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Smith, Jr.; sister: Doan Powers; family and friends.
Obituary: Henry “Hardie” Cornett

Funeral services for Henry Hardie Cornett, 99, of Cullman, Alabama will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mt. Zion Methodist Church with the Reverend Wally Armstrong officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-2:30p.m. at Mt. Zion Methodist Church with the celebration of life service beginning at 2:30p.m. Mr. Cornett passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born May 31st, 1923, in Cullman County to James Monroe and Vola Cornett. Mr. Cornett was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Force. He was an Assistant Engineer and tail gunner on a B-24, and had completed 11 missions, five over the...
Obituary: Caden Allen Rodgers

Caden Allen Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born in Cullman, Alabama, on December 11, 2002, to David Allen Marler and Amanda Rodgers Ford. Caden was a young man with a heart for Jesus. He was compassionate towards others and never held a grudge. He loved to camp, hike, kayak, bike, and enjoyed being in nature. Caden had an adventurous spirit, and he knew no fear. Caden was employed with Rock and Roll Sushi in Cullman and attended Holly Pond School from kindergarten. Caden loved his family and friends with a passionate and...
