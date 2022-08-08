ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

fox17.com

Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
newstalk941.com

Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders

A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
fox17.com

Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD

The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro found safe

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported Tuesday that Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN

