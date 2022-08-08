Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
fox17.com
Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
newstalk941.com
Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders
A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
fox17.com
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
fox17.com
Woman arrested in Hermitage for allegedly shooting man in head, tempering with evidence
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to a court affidavit, Mawa Toure has been arrested for attempted homicide after a man was shot in the head and arm. The police say they responded to a call for service in the area of Terry Ln. and Morton St. in Hermitage around 3:03 a.m. on July 23.
WSMV
Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
Sumner County leaders expect construction delays to new courthouse after catching fire
The new Sumner County courthouse, which was supposed to open in 2023, caught fire Sunday night, and county leaders aren't sure how long construction will be delayed.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
fox17.com
Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD
The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
fox17.com
Missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro found safe
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported Tuesday that Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August...
fox17.com
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
Williamson County deputies force alleged DUI driver to stop during chase
Chase or don't chase? It's one of the biggest questions modern-day law enforcement agencies face today.
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
fox17.com
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
