ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermontville, MI

Vermontville Youth Pride Aug. 20 event designed to show presence of rural LGBTQ community

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDwXs_0h8Ych5k00

A pride event planned for Vermontville on Aug. 20 is focused on letting LGBTQ youth know there are people like them throughout the rural community.

Christine Terpening didn't come out as gay until she turned 44. She grew up in the 1970s in Vermontville and said she couldn't talk to anyone about how she felt after hearing derogatory comments in the community.

Now at 51, a support group she created is compiling resources for a youth-focused pride event.

"Once I got my feet under me and I started to heal, I started to realize that there wasn't anything wrong with me," Terpening said. "I've just been gay this whole time and I don't want anybody, especially kids, ever thinking there's something shameful or wrong about who they are."

The event is organized under a private LGBTQ youth support group called I'll Be Your Rock, that she started this past January. People can contact Terpening by email at ChristineTerpening01@gmail.com or by phone at (517) 231-3740, to request an invite to join the group.

Summer fun:Summer festivals in Greater Lansing, what to know and where to go

Vermontville Youth Pride is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Vermontville Community Center on 108 N Main Street. At least one performer is expected for the event, Terpening said. There will be various visual and performing arts opportunities at the event too, and kids can partake in a mixed media art contest.

"Andrea King Collier out of Lansing will be there to offer any help or instruction to kids," Terpening said. "A lot of these kids are creative, and she's a professional in writing. We will (also) have an artist there."

Terpening said profits from her Happy Suz and Co. printing business is partially funding the Vermontville Youth Pride event.

Terpening came up with the idea for an event during Pride Month in June. But it took a while to organize and kids, "need Pride all year long."

"They need to be told all year long that it's okay to be gay," she said.

She expects a trans coach to attend, who will offer advice and insight to transgender youth in the area.

Among other resources will be information for parents on how to be better allies for their children. Parent Stacey Filak of Kalamazoo said this information is vital for helping a child in the LGBTQ community feel seen.

She said her child is nonbinary and attends Terpening's support sessions.

"It's been nice for them to know that once a month, they're getting together with their people," Filak said. "Not my people who accept them, it's their group."

The event will be a broader opportunity for Vermontville residents to recognize they have LGBTQ neighbors, Filak said.

"We're just having a party with resources, fun and education," she said. "We want this for kids to know Vermontville is a safe place, and it has people for them to safely rely on."

Where else can I celebrate Pride?

Lansing Pride returns as a festival this year in the city's Old Town neighborhood at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 — festivities will stretch from Esquire Bar to Turner Mini Park along Turner Street.

Drag Queen Delicious Jackson is the headliner for the event, to be joined by other performers yet to be revealed.

Pride in St. Johns:Grassroots group behind St. Johns Pride Festival in June

Lansing Pride spokespersonPatrick Monroe said the goal for Lansing Pride is, "a celebration of all aspects of the LGBTQIA community."

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for six months!

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at (517) 267-1344or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

Comments / 4

Michael Ryan
1d ago

I just don't understand older adults making support groups for kids how old are these kids and then having parades festivals with drag queens what do drag queens have to do with being gay the sort of sounds like grooming my question is how old are the kids they're talking about

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Jackson artist helps bring Polly’s store back to its roots with parrot mural

JACKSON, MI – It was a blank space, but now a wall at Polly’s Country Market on Spring Arbor Road is turning the heads of grocery shoppers. Zach Snyder of Jackson has finished decorating the building with a colorful mural of parrots that was prompted by the Kennedy family, owners of Polly’s Country Markets, as a way to give the space a facelift and brighten it up for shoppers.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vermontville, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Gay, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WLNS

Younger brother graduates early alongside sister

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Two siblings made a change when it comes to how they learn and they say because of it their lives got better after facing many hardships while in public school. On Sunday, they graduated from high school, both with honors. Jeremy and Faith Hattendorf say they had a hard time at […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Pride Month#Media Art#Racism
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy