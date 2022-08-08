(PRESS RELEASE) CORNING, CA – Naturally Fresh Cat Litter, a leading eco-friendly cat litter brand, celebrated the “kitten season” of summer with its 2nd annual Gotcha Day initiative. Coming off last year’s successful summer-long event, Naturally Fresh set its sights on how to make this year’s Gotcha Day celebration even bigger. Inviting cat parents from across the country to join in on the fun, Naturally Fresh hosted a sweepstakes for the chance to win free vet care for one year, 1,000 pounds of litter donated to their favorite shelter or rescue, and more. The initiative was expanded to include seven well-deserving shelters throughout four major U.S. markets (Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Denver), increasing the matched adoption fees donation to over $20,000.

