Read full article on original website
Related
petsplusmag.com
Charlee Bear Announces Anniversary Celebration
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. FRANCIS, WI – Charlee Bear has a “beary” good reason to celebrate. The family-owned company that manufactures natural treats for dogs has reached a milestone of proudly serving customers for 30 years. To kick off the celebration, they’re introducing new flavors to their beloved Grain Free Crunch and Original Crunch lines. P.B. & Banana and Beef Liver & Cheddar will join the brand’s Grain Free Crunch line, while Bacon & Egg is the newest addition to the Original Crunch line.
petsplusmag.com
2nd Annual Gotcha Day Helps Thousands of Cat Kids Find Homes
(PRESS RELEASE) CORNING, CA – Naturally Fresh Cat Litter, a leading eco-friendly cat litter brand, celebrated the “kitten season” of summer with its 2nd annual Gotcha Day initiative. Coming off last year’s successful summer-long event, Naturally Fresh set its sights on how to make this year’s Gotcha Day celebration even bigger. Inviting cat parents from across the country to join in on the fun, Naturally Fresh hosted a sweepstakes for the chance to win free vet care for one year, 1,000 pounds of litter donated to their favorite shelter or rescue, and more. The initiative was expanded to include seven well-deserving shelters throughout four major U.S. markets (Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Denver), increasing the matched adoption fees donation to over $20,000.
PETS・
petsplusmag.com
Green Coast Pet Launches Two New Flavors of Its Successful Pill-A-Pet Brand
(PRESS RELEASE) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Green Coast Pet, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced the introduction of two new flavors of its Pill-a-Pet pill wraps, Peanut Butter and Cheese flavor, complimenting the original, and very successful, Bacon Flavored Pill-a-Pet pill wrap. Pill-a-Pet pill wraps are a...
petsplusmag.com
Drive-Through Pet Food Giveaway Helps Community and Fulfills a Boy’s Birthday Wish
(PRESS RELEASE) GEORGETOWN, TX – Georgetown’s Wag Heaven Pet Supplies and Self-Serve Dog Wash, along with August Beverage Company, conducted a Drive Through Pet Food Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local residents in need of help feeding their pets came to the drive-thru...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country diary: The heat is hurrying summer towards its conclusion
Blacka Moor, South Yorkshire: The rowanberries are orange here and the blackberries ripe too. Meanwhile, a pair of stonechats are on the hunt
Comments / 0