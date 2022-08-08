Read full article on original website
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform
DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Goldman Sachs Group Lends $150M to Clara to Meet LatAm Firms’ Need for Loans
Helping to meet Latin American corporations’ need for loans and assistance with spend management, Goldman Sachs Group has lent $150 million to Clara, a Mexican startup that provides lending services to businesses in Mexico, Brazil and Columbia. With the new financing, the Mexican company — which achieved unicorn status...
Tradeling CEO: Digital Marketplaces Connect MENA B2B Buyers to Global Suppliers
Like any other part of the world, there’s been a rapid adoption of digital services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where the value of cross-border trade between the Middle East and the rest of the world is estimated at $1 trillion. But according to Marius...
76% of Merchants Prefer to Manage Chargeback Disputes With Third-Party Tools
An unwelcome side effect of the eCommerce and digital payments boom is the burden of chargebacks and disputes, and more merchants and brands are finding they are better handled by specialized third-party solutions with advanced dispute resolution capabilities. In the study “Dispute-Prevention Solutions: Protecting Profits and Customer Relationships With Third-Party...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program
London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill
Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
LianLian Global Brings Financing Options to X-Border UK eCommerce Merchants
Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is expanding its platform to the U.K. and adding financing options to support eCommerce merchants. First launched in the U.S. this year at the end of the second quarter, the expansion of the platform into the U.K. is intended to help eCommerce merchants and entrepreneurs sell abroad, make payments and get paid faster in key markets, including China and the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 10).
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign of stress in the cryptocurrency industry.
Uber, The Body Shop Expand Delivery Pact as Demand for Same-Day Service Rises
Aiming to serve consumers’ growing demand for same-day delivery of retail products, Uber Eats will soon be offering same-day delivery of products from almost all The Body Shop’s retail stores across the U.S. The expansion of an existing partnership between the companies marks Uber’s ongoing commitment to meeting...
Financial Venture Studio Raises $40M for Early-Stage Startups
Venture capital fund Financial Venture Studio (FVS) has closed its second fund, a $40 million pool designed to help early-stage startups. “Since launching in early 2018, we’ve strived to position ourselves as the first stop a founder makes in their entrepreneurial journey,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner Ryan Falvey wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) blog post. “The barriers to entry in FinTech are high, and launching a new company is incredibly complex.”
Nearly Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Uncertain About Their Ability to Afford Food
As food costs rise and the economy heads for a recession, many consumers are becoming anxious about whether they will be able to keep food on the table. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent “Consumer Inflation Sentiment” study, which draws from a July survey of nearly 3,800 U.S. adults, only 37% of consumers agree with the sentiment: “I have no worries about how to afford food or basic needs for me and my family,” leaving nearly two-thirds with at least some anxiety about feeding themselves and their family.
EMEA Daily: AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program; Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), U.K.-based online payments firm AstroPay launched a new affiliate program, Israeli smart grocery cart startup Shopic raised $35 million in a Series B round and more. Capify, a specialist small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender based in...
Indian Wealth Management Firm Dezerv Raises $21M
India-based wealth management startup Dezerv has raised $21 million in a financing round led by Accel. As the Economic Times reported Monday (Aug. 8), the company hopes to use the funding to strengthen its user experience, launch new investment opportunities and expand its talent pool. Founded in 2020, Dezerv is...
Mobile Telco Infrastructure Positions Côte d’Ivoire as Key FinTech Hub for Francophone Africa
Home to a string of popular FinTech unicorns and pan-African payment giants like Flutterwave, Interswitch and OPay, Nigeria’s tech startups often steal the headlines. However, the budding financial technology in Côte d’Ivoire is an indication that Nigeria is not the only country in West Africa driving FinTech growth and development in the region.
