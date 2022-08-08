ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
pymnts

DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform

DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility

In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smb#Working Capital#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Digital#Retail Capital#Tyme Reportedl
pymnts

76% of Merchants Prefer to Manage Chargeback Disputes With Third-Party Tools

An unwelcome side effect of the eCommerce and digital payments boom is the burden of chargebacks and disputes, and more merchants and brands are finding they are better handled by specialized third-party solutions with advanced dispute resolution capabilities. In the study “Dispute-Prevention Solutions: Protecting Profits and Customer Relationships With Third-Party...
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Country
Singapore
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
RETAIL
pymnts

Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors

Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program

London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill

Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
BUSINESS
pymnts

LianLian Global Brings Financing Options to X-Border UK eCommerce Merchants

Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is expanding its platform to the U.K. and adding financing options to support eCommerce merchants. First launched in the U.S. this year at the end of the second quarter, the expansion of the platform into the U.K. is intended to help eCommerce merchants and entrepreneurs sell abroad, make payments and get paid faster in key markets, including China and the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 10).
ECONOMY
pymnts

Financial Venture Studio Raises $40M for Early-Stage Startups

Venture capital fund Financial Venture Studio (FVS) has closed its second fund, a $40 million pool designed to help early-stage startups. “Since launching in early 2018, we’ve strived to position ourselves as the first stop a founder makes in their entrepreneurial journey,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner Ryan Falvey wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) blog post. “The barriers to entry in FinTech are high, and launching a new company is incredibly complex.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

Nearly Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Uncertain About Their Ability to Afford Food

As food costs rise and the economy heads for a recession, many consumers are becoming anxious about whether they will be able to keep food on the table. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent “Consumer Inflation Sentiment” study, which draws from a July survey of nearly 3,800 U.S. adults, only 37% of consumers agree with the sentiment: “I have no worries about how to afford food or basic needs for me and my family,” leaving nearly two-thirds with at least some anxiety about feeding themselves and their family.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indian Wealth Management Firm Dezerv Raises $21M

India-based wealth management startup Dezerv has raised $21 million in a financing round led by Accel. As the Economic Times reported Monday (Aug. 8), the company hopes to use the funding to strengthen its user experience, launch new investment opportunities and expand its talent pool. Founded in 2020, Dezerv is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy