Southfield, MI

TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
Cars
Traffic
Michigan Cars
Michigan Traffic
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
#Gm#Truck Drivers#Consumer Reports#Trucks#Suv#Traffic Accident#Vehicles#Foc
Ford
Traffic
General Motors
Japan
Traffic Accidents
Cars
CBS LA

Is a TikTok trend responsible for more car thefts?

A new trend on social media is concerning law enforcement as nationwide reports of car thefts have increased. Officers across the United States are concerned about an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, with some experts blaming a now-viral TikTok stunt, encouraging people to break into these particular makes of cars. The instructional video reportedly shows how to jump-start the cars with a USB cable. A woman in Long Beach was a recent victim of the trend. She shared a home security video with CBSLA of someone backing out and driving away with her 2015 Hyundai Tucson. She suspects the thief used the instructions from the trend. "It's really hard when you work to have a paid-off car," she said. "It's not as debilitating to us because at least we have another vehicle, but I know a lot of families with single incomes and one car. It's completely devastating."Both Kia and Hyundai have responded, saying the safety of customers is a top priority and that their vehicles meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards. 
LONG BEACH, CA
insideevs.com

Tesla Investigated For Two Motorcyclists Killed In Autopilot Crashes

Fingers are being pointed at Tesla’s lack of radar for its Autopilot automated driving system as the potential cause for two fatal crashes on highways involving motorcyclists at night. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating these two separate instances of Teslas striking motorcyclists to determine if Autopilot was enabled when they occurred or if driver error is to blame.
RIVERSIDE, CA
MotorBiscuit

Why Are There Chains Hanging Under Some School Buses?

Have you ever noticed chains hanging beneath a school bus? They might seem like an odd accessory for a transport vehicle, but they have an important function. These chains are automatic tire chains the driver can deploy to increase traction–all without climbing out of the bus. Do school buses use tire chains? Tire chains were … The post Why Are There Chains Hanging Under Some School Buses? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
Ars Technica

Tesla faces new probes into motorbike deaths, false advertising

Tesla went into the weekend with a fresh pair of headaches. On Friday, the Associated Press reported that the federal government is investigating whether or not the company's Autopilot system can safely recognize motorcyclists after a pair of fatal crashes in July. And the Los Angeles Times reported that California is unhappy with the way the automaker has advertised its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving driver assist technologies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RideApart

Watch This Tired 1962 Vespa Come Back Better Than New

There is seemingly nothing that YouTube channel Live With Creativity enjoys more than restoring lost causes on two wheels. We know this because we’ve watched—and continually been amazed by—a number of their videos. They’re mostly small-displacement bikes and/or vintage Vespas, and if that’s your jam, then you’ll probably find a lot of satisfaction in watching, too.
BICYCLES

