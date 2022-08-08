ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Bella Smith

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
Abby Joseph

Mom Forces Teen Daughter to Pay Rent to Live at Home

Even though teenagers are often viewed as sources of angst and rebellion, they can also be valuable members of the family. It's not uncommon for teenagers to play a significant role in the running of their family household in various ways. Their responsibilities may include cooking and cleaning, as well as taking care of younger siblings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Fruit Juice#Equal Opportunity#Krug
momcollective.com

Youth Extra Small: Reflections on the Night Before Kindergarten

In the weeks leading up to Kindergarten, we were excited! We shopped for supplies. We talked about all the new friends she would make and how much fun she would have at school. The night before, we marked the occasion with a special dinner at our favorite family celebration spot. I pushed to the back of my mind all the normal mom worries and replaced them with some version of “moms have been surviving this milestone since the beginning of time; you’ll be fine and she’ll be fine.”
KIDS
Upworthy

How 5 diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways

This article originally appeared on 07.13.16 "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown up this week and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do, because they deserve it!' Well. My girlfriend and her husband are NOT AT ALL MESSING AROUND with parenting. Calmly, evenly, they granted his request to be a grown-up for a week...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
97.1 FM Talk

How to help anxious children return to school

With violence in schools making headlines across the country, experts say kids are feeling anxious about their return to school. So are parents and educators. A psychologist said it’s more important than ever to not project those fears.
KIDS
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Story of Yucky Homework

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
BBC

DadBods: Support, tips, tricks and 'dadventures'

A support group for men caring for young children has been started by a first-time father from County Down. DadBods NI was the brainchild of Col Bignell, who is originally from London, but now lives in Comber. The group had their first "dadventure" last month when they met for a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy