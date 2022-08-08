ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Baton Rouge Families make their last-minute shopping rounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class is back in session tomorrow for many students here in Baton Rouge and that means getting back into their well-known routines. According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend $864 on average for back-to-school items, with 69% of parents shopping three weeks before classes begin.
