Chesapeake, VA

Historic Chesapeake church rebuilds after fire destroys original building

By Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcaLy_0h8YbUWy00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Gabriel Chapel AME church in Chesapeake is one step closer to re-opening after a fire destroyed its original building. The church stood in Chesapeake's Cuffeytown community for 156 years. The church was destroyed by a fire.

On August 28, 2020, the church went up in flames causing major fire damage. Fire officials say lightning from a storm was a contributing factor. The church’s pastor, Sandi Hutchinson, says it’s a blessing to be in the rebuilding phase

"We had to go through a lot of hoops and hurdles. The area had been rezoned but we were finally able to get a building permit in March of this year to begin the rebuilding process and now the frame is complete," Pastor Hutchinson said.

A frame that will allow the church to come together again.

"I am jubilant and overjoyed. Many people thought we would never have the opportunity because of funds," Hutchinson said.

The church saw it through.

"We didn’t have replacement value policy. We had a face value policy so we were worried about that. We had donors to help us," Hutchinson said.

The church gathered to celebrate the rebuilding phase. One church member says her family has been coming to Gabriel AME Church for generations.

"I grew up in this church. I remember coming here with my grandmother. Then my mother. To look back on August 28 th, 2020 to see what had happened to now seeing this structure is just amazing," Lori Ann Lewis said.

She says she was on her way to the church when it caught on fire.

"Before I could even get halfway here, I got a call back that said it was totally destroyed. I couldn’t drive. I turned around and went back home because I didn’t want to see it. So the very next day, I came out when it was daylight and I was just speechless," Lewis said.

The church says the project should be complete in 2023.

"I sing in a choir so we’re just ready to get back in so we can start praising God for all his wonderful blessings," Lewis said.

