Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
golaurens.com
Judy E. Pace - Hickory Tavern
Judy E. Pace, age 76, of Hickory Tavern, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County. She was born December 26, 1945 in Clinton and was a daughter of the late John H. Pace and Edith R Pace. Judy was a homemaker and lived with her parents until their deaths. She loved the color green, shopping, coloring, reminiscing about life, the zoo, going out to eat, and listening to music; especially Hank Williams, Jr; but most of all she loved her family and friends. Judy enjoyed life and will be missed by many, but we know she is finally healthy, and pain-free.
Greenville installs lights to address goose poo problems
City of Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park. City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.
golaurens.com
William "Ben" Benet Culbertson - Waterloo
William “Ben” Benet Culbertson, age 57, of Waterloo, and husband of Tammy West Culbertson, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood. Born in Laurens, he was a son of Wayne Culbertson of Clinton and the late Barbara McDaniel Culbertson. Ben was employed with H&W Electrical in Greenville and was a former volunteer firefighter with the Waterloo Fire Department for over 20 years. He was a member of the Blood by Fire Motorcycle Club and attended Hickory Tavern Church of God. Ben loved to play golf, hunt and fish.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello
Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello. Guiding Reins, a nonprofit equine program designed to help veterans improve their physical and mental well-being, recently teamed up with Home Depot to build a new compost and shavings bin at their Campobello facility. The Home Depot Foundation, specifically the Home Depot on 120 East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, assisted Guiding Reins in the building project.
greenvillejournal.com
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
golaurens.com
LCSO hosting annual 'Fill the Cruiser' school supply drive
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual ‘Fill the Cruiser’ school supply collection drive on Friday, August 12 from 9AM to 2PM at the Laurens Chick-fil-A. The LCSO will partner with WLBG on Saturday, August 13 at the Laurens County Courthouse on Hillcrest Drive to...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10
The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)
Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
Morgan Square will remain closed to vehicles for 2 more years
A portion of West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed to vehicles for at least the next two years.
golaurens.com
Blackstock Battlefield offering ranger-guided hike
On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that...
laurenscountysports.com
Laurens County sports schedule for Aug. 8-14
Scrimmages – J.L. Mann at Laurens, 6 p.m.; Chapin at Clinton, 7. Laurens at Eastside (Taylors) Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic (York), 6 p.m. – Laurens vs. Fort Mill; Providence vs. Blythewood, Clover vs. Providence Day; Clinton vs. York. Women’s soccer. Presbyterian at Emmanuel (Franklin Springs,...
FOX Carolina
New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
FOX Carolina
Where is Michael Thrasher?
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
WYFF4.com
New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
New grocery store to open this month on Spartanburg’s south side
A new grocery store will open this month on Spartanburg’s south side.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC
Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
FOX Carolina
Tour of Upstate battlefield offers unique view of Revolutionary war
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Battle of Musgrove Mille State Historic Site announced that rangers are leading a guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle. On November 20, 1780, General Thomas Sumter led an army against Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
