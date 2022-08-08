Judy E. Pace, age 76, of Hickory Tavern, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County. She was born December 26, 1945 in Clinton and was a daughter of the late John H. Pace and Edith R Pace. Judy was a homemaker and lived with her parents until their deaths. She loved the color green, shopping, coloring, reminiscing about life, the zoo, going out to eat, and listening to music; especially Hank Williams, Jr; but most of all she loved her family and friends. Judy enjoyed life and will be missed by many, but we know she is finally healthy, and pain-free.

CLINTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO