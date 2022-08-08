Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechCrunch
Samsung’s new foldables arrive August 26
That’s not to take away from the impressive bit of engineering that is the Galaxy Fold. It’s more that the current state of foldable production means that the “space saving” design of Samsung’s ur-foldable still results in what is effectively a big, heavy object. The first time I reviewed the Galaxy Flip was the first time I could legitimately imagine myself owning one of these devices. Not to mention the fairly significant price gulf between the two.
Samsung Unfolds Its New Galaxy Z Flip4 & Galaxy Z Fold4 Flagship Foldable Phones
It's that time of the year again. Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable flagship smartphones.
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeking keep lead in growing market
SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices at the same level as last year's in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Boosts Battery And Health Sensor Size For A Better Smartwatch
Samsung has taken the wraps off its hotly anticipated Galaxy Watch 5 series, including the fabled Pro version and a Golf Edition watch variant.
ZDNet
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4, first foldable to launch with Android 12L
Samsung today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, during its virtual Unpacked event. After selling nearly 10 million foldables in 2021, the Galaxy phone-maker is pushing its foldable revolution further, with quintessential improvements that make the latest Z Fold model the most refined one yet. Same...
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Makes Foldable Phone Sleeker, Faster And Longer-Lasting For 2022
Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable smartphone has arrived, offering retro-styled portability alongside upgraded features.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Better Design and Cameras, Same High Price
Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, its newest large-format foldable phone. Samsung sees foldable phones as being key to the future of its mobile device lineup. As one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, Samsung's decisions influence the broader market. Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4...
Android Central
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a bigger battery and more colors
Samsung is back with the much anticipated foldable devices of this year. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes official. Starts at $999 and brings improvements and a bigger battery than the predecessor. It is that time of the year when we expect foldable devices...
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Don't Mess With A Good Formula
Samsung doesn't stray too far from what it knows works, with evolution not revolution the name of the game for the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
The Verge
How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set to begin on Wednesday, August 10th. Leading up to the event, Samsung has left us with breadcrumbs about what they’re going to announce at their Galaxy Unpacked event. Leaks and other clues have revealed that Samsung may be announcing an updated foldable to match last year’s announcement and release.
ZDNet
Last chance: How to save $200 when you reserve Samsung's new phones ahead of launch
Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.
Apple Insider
Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens
Apple's AR or VR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users. VR and AR headsets, such as Apple's long-rumored hardware, need to use small but high resolution displays that can show an image to the user. While current systems rely on more typical display technologies to accomplish the feat, Samsung Display and LG Display are keen to dominate the component market for future headsets.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launching next week
Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G62. The new Moto Tab G62 tablet will be launched in India on the 17th of August and the tablet will come with a range of features. The new Motorola Moto Tab...
OnePlus 10 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10T Camera Review: Is Hasselblad Worth The Premium?
With a lower price but flagship specs, was OnePlus right to skip the Hasselblad magic on the new OnePlus 10T? We put its cameras to the test to find out.
SlashGear
