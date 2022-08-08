ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retiring Nick Faldo tears up as he signs off after 16 years as CBS golf analyst

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Nick Faldo is going beyond the 18th hole.

The golf legend turned CBS broadcaster celebrated his retirement on Sunday after the final round of the Wyndham Championship.

Nick Faldo teared up when reflecting on his analyst career.
Faldo, 65, won six majors before becoming a golf analyst for 16 years. He stunningly decided to leave his job as a broadcaster, citing a desire to focus on his businesses.

When asked about his career during his final moments with a headset on, Faldo said that “he blew it” while tearing up.

“I was in a boat in Ireland, and they gave me a call and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’ and I literally fell out the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are 16 years later,” Faldo said.

Cheers to a remarkable career, Sir Nick Faldo 👏

Faldo, who received a plaque on Saturday for making his career’s final stop in Greensboro, North Carolina , also commended his three broadcasting “brothers” – Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch, and Frank Nobilo – despite being an only child.

They later stood up and applauded Faldo while he did his final sign-out.

Nick Faldo, a legend in the golfing community who accumulated six majors throughout his career, retired from his analyst career on Sunday.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

“Thanks to all the crew,” the golf legend said in his final remarks. “As I affectionately and respectfully call you the workers, they put the pictures out, we do the rattling, we have an easy job. Thank you all.”

The golf community came together to celebrate Faldo’s time in the booth, with Trevor Immelman calling him a mentor and a friend.

The PGA Tour also created a compilation of Faldo’s time as an analyst in honor of his retirement.

Immelman, a Masters winner in 2008, will replace Faldo come next year, according to Sports Business Journal.

