scitechdaily.com
A New Chronic Pain Treatment: Meditation Can Reduce Your Pain by 32%
The neural circuitry supporting mindfulness-induced pain reduction is revealed by University of California San Diego research. Neuroscientists have just lately been able to investigate if and how mindfulness meditation truly works, despite the fact that people have been practicing it to attempt to relieve their pain for millennia. In the most recent of these initiatives, scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine assessed how mindfulness affected both brain activity and perception of pain.
scitechdaily.com
People Who Snore Are Less Active Throughout the Day
A study indicates a bidirectional relationship between snoring and activity levels. A recent study presented at SLEEP 2022 found that frequent snorers and those at high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are less active than people who don’t snore. Researchers studied the connection between snoring frequency and minutes of...
Switching to salt substitute could lower risk for heart problems
Swapping salt out for the salt substitute potassium chloride lowers blood pressure, and thereby the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular disease, a new analysis finds. "It's in processed and prepared foods where most people in developed countries get their salt," explained senior researcher Dr. Bruce Neal, executive director...
scitechdaily.com
Two FDA-Approved Drugs Can Improve Cognition and Curb Alzheimer’s
The psychiatric medications enhance Alzheimer’s patient’s cognition. According to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, two widely used psychiatric drugs show indications of treating Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, including enhancing cognition. “The people who received these drugs developed better cognition and actually...
psychologytoday.com
Helping Teens Feel Good About Their Racial Identity
Developing a healthy racial and ethnic identity can be a struggle for young people. Internalized racism can contribute to low self-esteem. Parents can help their children navigate this process by celebrating cultural strengths and encouraging critical thinking, among other ways. What is ethnic identity?. Ethnic identity is about how people...
KIDS・
Psych Centra
What Is a Misogynist and How Do You Handle One?
Misogyny isn’t just hatred of women. It can also include aspects of prejudice, fear, and grandiosity — and it doesn’t always involve men. Misogyny can look like many things. It can be blatant, like violence against women, or it can be less obvious, like subtly perpetuating inequality between men and women.
psychologytoday.com
Perception and Interpretation in Criminal Justice
Research shows that officers are seen as much less competent when they mistake an innocuous object for a weapon and shoot the suspect. Respondents knew the object may have been indistinguishable to the officer, but this did not influence their judgment of the officer's guilt. This finding demonstrates a source...
scitechdaily.com
Over 70% of American Children Have Poor Heart Health
This is the first study in the United States to measure cardiovascular health using the American Heart Association’s new criteria and scoring. According to the first research to use the American Heart Association’s new “Life’s Essential 8” metrics and scoring methodology for assessing cardiovascular health levels in adults and children, most children and adolescents in the United States have poor scores for cardiovascular health (CVH). In total, less than 30% of children aged 2 to 19 had high CVH.
scitechdaily.com
Why Do Only Some People Get Type 2 Diabetes? A Study Sheds New Light
An Oregon State University study explains why not all obese patients get type 2 diabetes. A new analytical technique developed by researchers at Oregon State University provides insight into a longstanding type 2 diabetes mystery: Why some obese individuals get the disease while others don’t. One in ten Americans...
MedicalXpress
Seeing through someone else's eyes: Proposing objective criteria to examine subjective experiences
Really understanding how someone else experiences something has always been of utmost interest but hard to attain. Is the redness that you experience the same as the redness that I experience? How can we see through someone else's eyes? We cannot inhabit each other's minds, but now Ben-Gurion University of the Negev brain imaging expert Dr. Moti Salti and Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo cognitive specialist Dr. Dafna Bergerbest are proposing a novel framework to objectively compare subjective experiences and reveal the underlying brain activity.
scitechdaily.com
How to Increase Your Dopamine Levels Naturally
Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that controls your feelings of motivation and reward. Too much or too little dopamine causes immediate imbalances in your health and mood. Long-term, a dopamine imbalance can raise your risk for diseases. As you age, your brain’s ability to uptake dopamine can diminish, causing an age-related dopamine deficiency. You can promote balanced dopamine levels naturally by sticking to the right lifestyle choices and habits.
