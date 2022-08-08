Really understanding how someone else experiences something has always been of utmost interest but hard to attain. Is the redness that you experience the same as the redness that I experience? How can we see through someone else's eyes? We cannot inhabit each other's minds, but now Ben-Gurion University of the Negev brain imaging expert Dr. Moti Salti and Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo cognitive specialist Dr. Dafna Bergerbest are proposing a novel framework to objectively compare subjective experiences and reveal the underlying brain activity.

