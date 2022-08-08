Last month we were pleased to announce the OlaVM Whitepaper, an EVM-compatible ZKVM solution, released the 25th of July, 2022. ZKEVM has been a hot topic itself over the past couple of weeks, and upon the release of OlaVM, the paper managed to receive some honorable attention from prominent people in the industry, amongst them, one being Daira Hopwood (who also is the main author of the Zcash protocol), we would like to thank Daira for her feedback. Daira brought up a few important questions in regards to the design decisions, one of them relating to the choice of hash function in ECDSA and Schnorr signature algorithms. The exact comment can be seen in the tweet attached below.

