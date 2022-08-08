Read full article on original website
How AI Will Change Our Lives
Have you ever thought about what the future will be like? It is likely you have, of course, because just about everyone does. We especially like watching movies that predict the future because they are so fascinating and they feed into our imagination, but we also know that sci-fi films tend to overreach in terms of expectations of the future.
How to Implement Expansion Formulas in Java
A program in Java could take the input in variables 'a' and 'b' and then it will ask the user which formulae of expansion they want to perform. Currently, it has only 5 formulas because I am lazy to add more. This will work for Maths but in Java, you have to do a little bit more work. The program will run if the user enters choice 1, the program will calculate (a+b)² from the given values of **a** and **b**.
Why JavaScript Should Be Your Technology For Startups in 2022
Having a brilliant company idea is not enough to attract customers and build a strong brand. The right technology stack is a crucial part of the development of new products. Therefore, the main factors determining what tech stack you should choose are time to market, scalability, security measures, and financial resources that are accessible. Technologies have a huge impact on cost estimation, team hiring, and the likelihood of third-party integrations.
After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife
Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
A Simple Introduction to Arrays In JavaScript
Arrays are one of the most used Data Structures in JavaScript and pretty much any language. They are a small and simple data structure that is contiguous in memory. Each value is stored right next to each other so you don't have to allocate a lot of space to store data. In JavaScript arrays are resizable and dynamic in nature. In contrast to static arrays in other languages which have a predefined size, you need to move the array over to a different location in memory in order to increase the size.
How to Install NVM to Manage Node Versions Easily
'nvm' is used to manage the versions of Node.js installed on your computer. Using it, you can upgrade and change which version you're running. If you want to install a different version of `nvm` you can replace the `v0.39.1` with whatever version you'd like to use. Alternatively, you need to use `wget` to install nvm` on Linux or Mac. Using nvm on Windows you'll need to install an 'nv-windows' package like nvm-windows.
Astounding Stories of Super-Science July 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XX
Within the subterranean room of the cavern of machinery, Mary Atwood and I sat on the couch. Our guard, Migul the Robot, fronted us with the white-ray cylinder in its metal fingers—the only mechanism to be armed with this deadly weapon. Astounding Stories of Super-Science July 1931, by Astounding...
Top 3 React Custom hooks in current project
Hook takes 2 arguments: initial value and delay in milliseconds. It can be used for example for cases when we want to send a search request for autosuggestions in fields. Hook is very small and simple: useCustomEvent = ( (Event): AppCustomEvents, (Event listener: EventListenerOrEventOrEventObject) Hook work with generics as we can work with different data types. Hook will execute on every value or delay change and return the delayed value in the target timeout.
Nucleoid: A Low-code Framework for Node.js
We've launched a project that it can automate data and logic in Node.js so that it can organically reduce your code lines. Nucleoid Low-code Framework works with an underlying declarative runtime environment that re-renders the very same JavaScript codes that make connections in the graph and eventually save the JavaScript state so that it doesn't require an external database.
Fundamental Coroutine Aspects in Kotlin
What phenomenon are coroutines? These are basically lightweight threads providing better use of the apps they are operating on. Furthermore, there’s no need to manually control the threads performing them. The developer stays away from the lifespan of threads as new abstractions added by coroutines ensure context switching between...
3 Top Tools for Implementing Kubernetes Observability
A properly managed and implemented observability system provides DevOps with granular insights that can be used to debug and heal complex systems. Observability combines monitoring, alerting, and logging with metrics visualization and its analysis. The three pillars of observability—metrics, logging, and tracing not only help teams to gain observability into the Kubernetes environment, but also provides them with deep insights into the underlying infrastructure, regardless of the technology stack being used. Here are three important tools that have become the de-facto industry standards for enterprises within the cloud-native community.
How to Find and Hire The Best Java Developers
Java developers are unique people, but when hiring them, if you don’t follow the proper steps, it can be pretty easy to make the wrong hire. Something you don’t want to happen since it’ll cost you time and money. No matter which programming language is trending, a...
Sin7Y: About the Sinsemilla hash function used in OlaVM
Last month we were pleased to announce the OlaVM Whitepaper, an EVM-compatible ZKVM solution, released the 25th of July, 2022. ZKEVM has been a hot topic itself over the past couple of weeks, and upon the release of OlaVM, the paper managed to receive some honorable attention from prominent people in the industry, amongst them, one being Daira Hopwood (who also is the main author of the Zcash protocol), we would like to thank Daira for her feedback. Daira brought up a few important questions in regards to the design decisions, one of them relating to the choice of hash function in ECDSA and Schnorr signature algorithms. The exact comment can be seen in the tweet attached below.
Computers on the Farm: How to Select Hardware - Where to Look for Good Hardware
Many buyers get their computers at specialty stores that handle computers and other electronics. Some handle only one brand of computer. It's worthwhile to shop around and see various systems. The big national department store chains sell computers, too. Talk to your neighbors about what they're using, and be sure to get hands-on practice with systems you are considering. Try to find a reputable dealer who can offer backup support. Consider the pros and cons of getting all equipment from a single vendor versus shopping around for peripherals from different manufacturers. A reliable dealer who handles several brands can help you make this decision.
Oases Opinions Series: What NFTs are and why Digital Ownership Matters
With Oases being a marketplace for NFTs, we naturally believe in the fundamental value and utility of NFTs. While blockchains are still a very young industry, NFTs have emerged as one of the more obvious contemporary use cases of the technology and already transpiring into everyday culture. Because of the industry's infancy, we find it highly relevant to back up and start exploring what NFTs actually are and what the general applications of the technology are, and also specifically for culture and artists. We intend to keep the scoop narrow and publish a series of educational and explorative articles on relevant topics within NFTs, art, and the intersection between technology and human cultural expression.
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II by John Locke - Table of Links
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. Title: An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I. Author: John Locke Release Date: January 6, 2004 [EBook #10616] Language: English.
Self study or Coding Bootcamp - What's the Best Option for You?
My name is Edmond Hui and I am a coding bootcamp alumnus, and I'm here to tell you everything you need to know about diving into tech. If you haven't read my journey about becoming a software engineer, I share my secrets about how I attended a coding bootcamp and successfully became a software engineer in 3 months.
A New Era of Interoperability With Metropolis World and Flare Network
Metropolis World has partnered with Flare Network, a new blockchain built for universal connectivity. Flare will provide secure decentralized interoperability between distinct chains, powering the free flow of information and assets between the Metropolis base chain (Ethereum) and other blockchains and metaverses. As highlighted in a previous blog, Metropolis World...
A Quick Guide on Best Practices for JavaScript Error Monitoring
As is the experience for most B2B SaaS engineering teams, one question we get asked often is, “Do you use Bugsnag yourself?” The answer is, “We do”. Additionally, we at Bugsnag believe that in order to provide the best error monitoring and stability management solution, we must also be the pioneers and thought leaders when it comes to technical debt, application health, and efficient debugging workflows.
How to Use Data Grid to Render Great Info in Your Web Apps
Using a data grid is important if your web application renders a lot of data, such as tracking stats or reports. Data grids are components that can generate data in rows and columns. Data grids enable users to perform operations such as:. Sorting data. Filtering data. Exporting data. In-cell editing.
