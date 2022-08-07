ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

KENS 5

Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
BAYTOWN, TX
KENS 5

Scientists researching unique 'ghost wolves' on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas — Scientists shared some of their findings from studying the unique canines found on Galveston during a town hall presentation Wednesday. They say the animals are a mixture of red wolves and coyotes and say the packs on Galveston Island may hold the key to a species’ survival.
GALVESTON, TX

