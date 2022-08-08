Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Man wanted for alleged rape, kidnapping arrested in Leavenworth
U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a man in Leavenworth wanted for multiple crimes out of the Topeka area.
LJWORLD
Douglas County judge seals arrest affidavit for man accused of killing 2 people, shooting at officers
A judge sealed an arrest affidavit on Monday for a man who’s accused of killing two people, leading police on a car chase through Lawrence and onto Kansas Highway 10 and shooting at law enforcement officers last month. Rodney Ericson Marshall, 51, of Lawrence is charged with two counts...
KMBC.com
Shawnee attorney sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin to inmate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced to prison Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Juliane L. Colby, 44, received a...
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
KMBC.com
Court document confirms investigation into misuse of Unified Government credit cards
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — A new court document has confirmed an investigation into the misuse of county credit cards issued for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. The new revelation comes after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant last Wednesday at the Unified Government. The agency did not, however, reveal any contents of the search warrant.
Authorities identify man shot, killed by KCPD near 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
Kansas City man accused of killing neighbor after 10 years of arguments
A man who argued with his neighbor for a decade is accused in the shooting death of the man after the pair argued over lawn mowing.
KCTV 5
Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
Police ID victim in double shooting at City Park in KCK
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue at City Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court Docs: Men charged with killing teen after believing he was in rival gang
Two men are accused of shooting a teen in Kansas City, Missouri, on his birthday because they believed he was in a rival gang.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago. Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie...
Parents search for justice for their son after charges dropped in Mission homicide
MISSION, Kan. — A metro mom is voicing her frustrations after prosecutors dismissed charges against a 19-year-old for her teenage son’s killing. Now she wonders if she will ever get justice. Sixteen-year old Jamal Pratt was killed back in April, at an apartment complex in Mission. “He was so much fun, he had the best […]
Woman shot to death, juvenile critically wounded in KCK park shooting
One person is dead and another critically wounded after a Monday night shooting in a Kansas City, Kansas, park.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Independence
A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home
A 48-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend outside of the Edgewood Manor nursing home in Raytown, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within minutes of each other
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:58 p.m. to the 8000 block of Garfield Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
1 killed in shooting Sunday in KCMO
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue. No word on what led to the shooting.
Comments / 0