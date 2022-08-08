ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

KMBC.com

Shawnee attorney sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin to inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced to prison Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Juliane L. Colby, 44, received a...
SHAWNEE, KS
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
KMBC.com

Court document confirms investigation into misuse of Unified Government credit cards

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — A new court document has confirmed an investigation into the misuse of county credit cards issued for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. The new revelation comes after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant last Wednesday at the Unified Government. The agency did not, however, reveal any contents of the search warrant.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
KANSAS CITY, MO
