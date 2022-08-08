Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
State panel hears plans for Gordon Drive viaduct, PlyWood Trail among area projects
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney told the Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, during a public input meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center, that the replacement of the deteriorating Gordon Drive viaduct is "critical" for the community and the region. The commission travels to different locations...
siouxcountyradio.com
New seeding allowed this fall near new construction in Sioux Center
Although Sioux Center remains in a Water Warning, requiring water conservation, areas of new. construction can now be approved for new seeding and watering. The City Council approved this exception to allow seeding of construction-related areas, so they can be. established and to help prevent erosion in the months ahead....
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
Sioux City Journal
Wind turbine opponents, advocates present arguments to Woodbury County Supervisors
SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of wind turbine opponents, and a much smaller number of wind turbine advocates, packed the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening for a hearing on the county's commercial wind farm setback distances. The supervisors are considering amending a wind energy ordinance that would increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
kiwaradio.com
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Preserve landowner rights in Woodbury County
In today’s technology-driven world, energy usage will continue to grow. Iowa leaders had the great foresight in the '80s to diversify our energy portfolio in a way that has also benefitted our rural communities and our state’s residents, and we must continue to invest in our future. Perhaps most important to a family farmer like me, renewable energy provides an opportunity for the next generation and helps bring our kids back home to the family farm.
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Flux Dance Company to hold open house Thursday in former Lincoln Elementary school
A former elementary school in a residential area of Sioux City has been reborn as a performance arts center. Flux Dance Company acquired the old Lincoln Elementary school building at 117 Midvale Ave. The building, which dates to the 1950s, has been named Jensen Performing Art Center in honor of Flux Dance Company's artistic director Jessica (Jensen) McCully and her family.
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
Sioux City Journal
Hardware Hank & Flooring in Le Mars claims top 'Open 4 Business' grant from IEDA
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Are You Ready To Rally In The (Rock) Valley?
Rock Valley, Iowa — Events for the next area town festival are ramping up, with more activities each day for Rally in the Valley — Rock Valley’s annual summer celebration. This Wednesday, there will be Crazy Days at the merchants, a farmers market, food trucks, and the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
101.9 KELO-FM
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
KLEM
Monday News, August 8
The Iowa State Patrol reports the second fatal accident in O’Brien County in less than a week. Saturday afternoon, a pickup collided with an SUV at the intersection of B40 and L54, 2 miles east of Primghar. The pickup driver, Laurie Ann Banks, 56, of Sutherland, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and struck the SUV on the drivers side. The SUV driver, 66 year old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake, was not wearing a seat belt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle at the time of impact. He died at the scene. Banks was injured, and transported to Mercy One Primghar for treatment.
KLEM
Tuesday Morning Semi Fire
The Le Mars Fire Department was called out shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to a location just north of Le Mars, on the ramp near Fedders Marine and RV. The engine compartment of a semi-trailer truck was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. The trailer was filled with livestock, but none of the animals were injured.
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In NW Iowa Saturday
Over the weekend, a Storm Lake man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in O’Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:58 p.m. Saturday just east of Primghar. Authorities say 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland was traveling northbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The truck collided in the intersection with the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. The Ford then entered the ditch and rolled, partially ejecting Kirkholm, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Brien County Emergency Medical Services transported Banks to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Comments / 0