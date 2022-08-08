Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO