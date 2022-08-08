Read full article on original website
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Deadly fire in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
Man and boy dead after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County. One of the victims is a little boy. Officers with the Dallas Township Police Department responded to a home on Harris Street around 8 p.m. Monday for what they described as a "domestic/custody dispute."
Pedestrian hit in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
Fire Crews Responding to Working Fire in Orwigsburg
Emergency personnel are responding to a working fire in Orwigsburg on Monday afternoon. Around 3:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 135 South Warren Street in Orwigsburg for a possible house fire. Emergency personnel arriving on scene reported a deck on fire behind the home. Units from Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven,...
Eastern PA Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police
An infant died after being found unresponsive in Luzerne County, authorities said. Troopers responded to the Hazleton Apartments on West 24th Street in Hazle Township around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child, Pennsylvania State Police said. Cops found the child in bed with...
Police swarm home in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
UPDATE: One arrested after deadly shooting in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in Carbondale. A 35-year-old man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot at a housing complex on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale. The Carbondale police chief confirmed...
Police arrest suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two people are under arrest after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lackawanna County Monday night. On Tuesday, police arrested Taaj Blan, 21, and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, 46, both from Moosic. Blan is charged with criminal...
Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
Athens home destroyed in weekend fire; family looking for donations
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – On August 7, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Wilawana Road in Athens Township. Now, the family who owned the home is looking for help from the community. Bryan Farr, Fire Chief of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, told 18 News that the fire broke out around […]
PSP: Drug deal leads to mans death in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reveal new information about a Carbondale shooting that occurred Monday night that they say left one man dead after a drug deal went wrong. According to Pennsylvania State Poice (PSP), around 11:30 p.m. police were called for gunshots heard from a parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale. Once arriving […]
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation
NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning. Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke...
Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
Police receive active shooter training
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many area schools are getting ready to get back in session. Law enforcement is getting a lesson of their own, active shooter training. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Shawn Chorba, of the Blakely P.D. and Lackawanna County SWAT. “Today is patrol response to an active shooter. Getting the guys […]
Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County
The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
