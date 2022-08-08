ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Crews Responding to Working Fire in Orwigsburg

Emergency personnel are responding to a working fire in Orwigsburg on Monday afternoon. Around 3:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 135 South Warren Street in Orwigsburg for a possible house fire. Emergency personnel arriving on scene reported a deck on fire behind the home. Units from Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven,...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

PSP: Drug deal leads to mans death in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reveal new information about a Carbondale shooting that occurred Monday night that they say left one man dead after a drug deal went wrong. According to Pennsylvania State Poice (PSP), around 11:30 p.m. police were called for gunshots heard from a parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale. Once arriving […]
CARBONDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away

Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation

NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning. Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke...
NESCOPECK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Police receive active shooter training

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many area schools are getting ready to get back in session. Law enforcement is getting a lesson of their own, active shooter training. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Shawn Chorba, of the Blakely P.D. and Lackawanna County SWAT. “Today is patrol response to an active shooter. Getting the guys […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County

The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

