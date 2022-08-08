ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terrell Owen’s Put A Karen On Blast And Wants Charges Filed

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAs66_0h8YUnAa00
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Some folks got to learn things the hard way. You ever heard someone say “you messed with the wrong one this time”? It seems Karen is finding things out the hard and she has definitely messed with the wrong one when she decided to be a ‘Karen’ to NFL Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens.

Terrell Owens neighbor of all people decided to accuse him of speeding and almost hitting her. The police came and ‘Neighborhood Karen’ said that the Hall of Famer was threatening her then said to this to T.O. in front of the officer and unbeknownst to her his phone that was recording… “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”

Now Terrell Owens is putting ‘Karen’ on National blast and he says the only way ‘Karen’ is going to learn her lesson is by doing a little time.

Take a listen to what Terrell Owens had to say in the video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0h8YUnAa00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
Vibe

Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers. The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Embraces Health...
NFL
People

Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hard Way#Nfl Hall Of Famer#A Little Time#Police#American Football#Put A Karen On Blast#The Hall Of Famer#National
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy