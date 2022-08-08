ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 8

Lake State
1d ago

Nessel is a little dictator. She investigates and tries to indict the opposition on false charges while ignoring the real crimes of Whitmer and Benson.

Reply
3
Related
UPI News

Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested a special prosecutor to pursue possible criminal charges against nine people, including her presumptive Trump-backed challenger this November, for allegedly accessing voting machines used in the 2020 general election. Nessel petitioned Michigan's Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council Friday to...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
michiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case

Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman, who represents county prosecutors suing to be allowed to enforce the law, said Monday that he had subpoenaed Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Daire Rendon
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration

A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration Monday, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes the Michigan Charter School Association...
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Special Prosecutor#Election State#Conflict Of Interest#Republican#The Detroit News
wkar.org

Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association

A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer: 'This evening, I tested positive for Covid-19'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday night that she's tested postive for Covid. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she said in a statement issued via email. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining...
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy