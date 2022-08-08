Read full article on original website
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Harrison Dewitt Williams ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 55-year-old Harrison Dewitt Williams BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Williams has two warrants for failure to appear in reference to possession of cocaine and failure to...
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Event Continues on Thursday at CareerSource in Titusville
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office hiring event will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CareerSource in Titusville at 3880 S. Washington Avenue. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring for these positions:. ■ 911 Call Taker. ■ 911 Dispatcher. ■ Animal Care...
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces BCSO School Resource Deputies Will Carry A Rifle
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a video Monday night to announce the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will be carrying rifles to increase safety on campuses this school year. “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our...
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
“Taste Like Chicken” Florida Man In Country Illegally Arrested After Retrieving ATM Skimmer, Kicking K9
A Florida sheriff is questioning when criminals going to learn that their county is not the place you want to commit a crime and it’s certainly not the place you want to kick a law enforcement K-9. Deputies say in Brevard County on Friday night,
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
VIDEO: Florida man steals car as mom loads kids for 1st day of school
A Florida man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a woman's car while she was trying to take her children for their first day of school.
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Narcotics Anonymous meeting turns into deadly hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead in Edgewater after a Narcotics Anonymous meeting turned into a deadly hostage situation on Monday night, according to police. Police said Quinton Hunter, 49, shot two people before turning the gun on himself. Police believe the two victims — Erica Hoffman,...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
Drunk driver hits mailboxes, signs and utility pole in Sebastian
A 66-year-old man was arrested last Saturday on charges of DUI and 14 counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Concerned residents contacted the Sebastian Police Department at approximately 6:00 p.m. to report a reckless driver running into mailboxes, utility poles, and street signs. As officers arrived at the...
Orange County deputy shoots armed man at hotel near Florida Mall; 2 dead, 1 hospitalized, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are dead and another is hospitalized after an Orange County deputy on Saturday shot an armed man who was confronted by law enforcement at an active crime scene and refused to drop his gun, officials said. Two other men at the scene were...
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn
The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
‘We mean business’: Brevard deputies to carry rifles in school
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced its school resource deputies will adopt a new look and "level of preparedness" as a means to discourage and respond to targeted attacks on school schools grounds during the upcoming school year.
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, Florida, police said.
