Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team
Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
mmanews.com
Cruz Explains Why UFC Fighters Don’t Need Managers
Bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he doesn’t understand the need for UFC fighters to have managers. This Saturday, Cruz is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time in 2022. He’ll headline his hometown card, UFC San Diego, opposite top-five contender Marlon Vera, with both men looking to push further towards the 135-pound gold with a victory.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
MMA Fighting
Uriah Hall ‘stepping away’ from MMA following UFC 276 loss to Andre Muniz
Uriah Hall announced Wednesday he will be “stepping away from the greatest sport in the world.”. A one-time The Ultimate Fighter finalist who holds wins over some of the best middleweights in the history of the sport, such as Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, Hall retired after consecutive decision defeats to Andre Muniz and Sean Strickland put an end to his four-fight winning streak.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Anthony Smith, Cris Cyborg, Juliana Miller and Sam Alvey
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: It’s parlay time as we go over picks for UFC San Diego. 1:30...
mmanews.com
Juliana Miller Admits To Being “Terrified” To Be In UFC So Soon
Flyweight Juliana Miller always knew she was destined for greatness in MMA but didn’t think it would come this quickly. Miller defeated Brogan Walker for The Ultimate Fighter 30 flyweight title and a UFC contract at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. She put on a masterclass from start to finish, dismantling Walker both on the feet and ground.
mmanews.com
Rose Namajunas Talks Potential Move To FW, Shevchenko Fight
Rose Namajunas plans on packing on the muscle in the off season and can’t rule out a 125-pound move. Coming off her most recent loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas’ future in the UFC was unclear. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight title multiple times in her career now. However, after this loss, she was not offered an immediate rematch, so the door is open to new opportunities.
mmanews.com
(Archives) WWE Stars Fire Back At Conor McGregor (2016)
On this day six years ago, a few WWE stars clapped back at “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. In one of our installments of The MMA News Archives yesterday, we ran a story of Conor McGregor saying WWE stars are “pussies.” What follows is the backlash that came McGregor’s way from some of said WWE stars.
WWE・
mmanews.com
Uriah Hall Announces MMA Retirement
Long-time UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. Hall, a two-time Ring of Combat middleweight champion, broke onto the scene during season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, during which he recorded three knockouts, including a particularly notable and much-replayed spinning hook kick KO of Adam Cella.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Learns Hard Lesson About Dropping Hands
Alessandro Macedo got into early trouble against Alexandre Gonçalves at Upper Sport Combat 5 but ended up turning the tide in a big way. Macedo and Gonçalves squared off on the main card of Upper Sport Combat 5 on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, BR. The two middleweights were looking to get back on track after going winless in their last fights.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
mmanews.com
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
MMAmania.com
Jan Blachowicz lays out facts for Dana White in demand of title shot: ‘No bulls—t. No politics’
Jan Blachowicz refuses to be passed up for the next shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold. Come October 2022, the man with the legendary Polish power will have been without his title for a full year. Dropping his crown to Glover Teixeira via second round rear-naked choke submission at UFC 267 (watch highlights), Blachowicz has since rebounded with a technical knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic in May 2022 (watch highlights). However, that victory came less than conventionally.
'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard
MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
