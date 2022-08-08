ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competitive fair entries can ride Pony Express Run to N.C. Mountain State Fair for easy entry

By Staff report
 2 days ago

FLETCHER – The deadline to enter items into the N.C. Mountain State Fair is fast approaching. To help as many fairgoers as possible in the area be able to enter, the Fair is again offering the Pony Express Run with free delivery for entry items from outlying Cooperative Extension offices to the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

“Our competitive exhibits, and indeed our Mountain State Fair, thrive because of the participation of so many people from our many outlying counties,” said fair general manager Sean McKeon. “The Pony Express makes it easy for fairgoers from those counties to submit their competition entries so the entire region can be well represented during the fair.”

When entering items online, participants must check the box for the Pony Express. After receiving an entry confirmation, competitors can drop off their non-perishable entries on or before the Aug. 22 deadline at extension centers in Avery, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Swain, Watauga and Yancey counties, as well as on the Cherokee Reservation.

Non-perishable items must be submitted wrapped and packed securely for transport, labeled with the participant’s name and county of residence plus include a copy of their online entry confirmation. Entries will be returned by Sept. 23 to the same extension offices. Only items picked up by the Pony Express will be retuned on the Pony Express following the fair. Any prize money will be mailed directly to winners.

Participants can learn more about this year’s competitions, view the catalog and submit their entries online at www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions. For questions, contact Tamara Crain, entry department coordinator, at 828-687-1414, ext. 210, or tamara.crain@ncagr.gov.

The 28th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Discounted advance tickets to this year’s fair are now available at participating Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center, the WNC Farmers Market and online at www.mountainfair.org.

