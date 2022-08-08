Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Tesla Semi, Commercial EVs Could Get $40K Break in New Bill
TeslaBattery-powered commercial semis could see an at-purchase incentive of up to $40,000.
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
FedEx unit to test Ford's electric vans for parcel delivery
Aug 9 (Reuters) - FedEx Office will pilot Ford Motor Co's (F.N) electric vans to pickup and deliver parcels in some regions, the unit of FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Tuesday, as part of the delivery giant's move to cut its fleet's tailpipe emissions.
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Toyota's Cartridge Batteries Are The Answer To Long Charge Times
Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.
Chinese court rejects TV intern's #MeToo case appeal
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Beijing court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese sexual harassment case involving a well-known host of state broadcaster CCTV, a decision likely to deal a blow to China's #MeToo movement.
TechCrunch
How to lose money, SoftBank edition
Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest and most interesting technology, startup and market news. This morning was a fun mix of stuff that we don’t always get to, so strap in for the following:. Stocks and cryptos are mostly higher today, meaning that most listeners of...
Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike has the Pinion Smart.Shift system & Gates Carbon Belt drive
Enjoy a smooth, long-lasting ride on the Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike. This impressive eBike boasts an electronic shifting system: the Pinion Smart.Shift C1.12i. This, along with its Gates Carbon Belt drive, ensures it’s a low-maintenance commuter gadget. Plus, the Pinion technology gives you automotive driving dynamics, a reliable gearbox, and pushbutton electric shifting. Moreover, its ABS brakes, headlights, and 27.5-inch tires support all your everyday commuting needs. With a powerful rear-wheel motor and optional Sport mode, it delivers assistance up to 75 km/hr! Beyond this, its powerful battery capacity of 1,440 Wh ensures you can travel as far as 260 kilometers. Enjoy the Solid Gold and Dark Platinum color options, which both have mobile connectivity, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth unlocking and locking.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ‘Winter may be longer’ because unicorns won’t accept down rounds, says SoftBank leader
Hey, folks! A quick word on pitching. If you are starting your fundraising journey, apply to be part of the 2-minute life pitch practice on our TechCrunch Live series. If you’ve already raised some money, Haje is always on the lookout for pitch decks to feature as part of his Pitch Deck Teardown series on TechCrunch+. There’s more info about how to submit your deck here. If you have more questions about either, email Haje, and he may be able to help! —Christine and Haje.
California tech CEO and Tesla critic releases video showing the company's Full Self-Driving system crashing into a child-sized mannequin
Tesla has told drivers that the system does not replace a licensed driver and instructs them to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.
ForConstructionPros.com
Lightning eMotors Launches Mobile EV Charger
Lightning eMotors announced the unveiling of its second-generation lightning mobile chargers for commercial and consumer electric vehicles (EV). The mobile DC fast charger offers deployment of charging capabilities where static charging stations are not possible or insufficient. Designed to accommodate a number of use cases, these chargers benefit fleets without the constraints associated with installing static charging stations.
US News and World Report
Hong Kong-Based Fintech Firms Tumble After Dizzying Rally
(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy. The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing...
Engadget
MG's new all-electric hatchback will cost just $31,400 when it arrives in the UK
Last month, MG revealed the all-electric MG4 hatchback with range of up to 281 miles (on the WLTP system). Now, we know it will be one of the least expensive EVs available in the UK with a starting price of £25,995 ($31,400). It's set to arrive in the UK in September this year.
Engadget
The Morning After: Amazon buys the company behind Roomba robot vacuums
Amazon made a $1.7 billion offer for iRobot, the company that makes Roomba robot vacuums, mops and other household robots. The deal will keep Colin Angle as iRobot's CEO but is still contingent on the approval of regulators and iRobot shareholders. iRobot has an intriguing origin story. Founded in 1990...
torquenews.com
Europe’s Most Populous City Has Virtually No Electric Vehicles
Europe is gaining a reputation as a leading EV market, but its biggest city by population still presents a huge opportunity. Europe’s electric vehicle adoption is very spotty. There are cities in Europe where EV adoption has gone so far as to have Low Emission Zones. These are urban zones in European cities where only the least polluting vehicles are allowed on the roads. France was an early adopter and has had LEZs for years. By contrast, Europe’s largest city by population, Istanbul in Türkiye, has virtually no electric vehicles. What is our primary source? First-hand observation.
