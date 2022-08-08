Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Ex-NFL Coach Jon Gruden
Jon Gruden is back making headlines, as his longtime agent is calling out the NFL for their treatment of his client. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach was fired last year, following a surfacing of some old, offensive emails sent by the former head coach. Gruden's agent believes it...
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back. According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch
Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Sean McVay not at all pleased with Rams offense: 'Long, long way to go'
Sean McVay announced some big news after practice on Tuesday, revealing that he did indeed sign a contract extension with the Rams this offseason – something the team hasn’t yet announced because Les Snead’s deal is still being worked on. On a less exciting note, he also...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
Look: Katherine Webb Shares Racy Poolside Photo
Katherine Webb-McCarron is feeling good ahead of the 2022 football season. The wife of the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, shared a fun poolside photo on Instagram this week. Webb-McCarron is feeling good at 33 years of age. "33 and thriving...
Los Angeles Love: Rams Ticket To Another Party In February?
Every Now and then a player comes into a franchise and revolutionizes the franchise. They lead them to great success and pile up personal accolades. Selling jerseys and bringing smiles to fans’ faces are just a few of the possible perks. If they’re lucky enough they can take their child on a trip to Disney land. Right before that they’d be dancing in confetti with their teammates after a Super Bowl title.
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots center David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore fight in practice
New England Patriots training camp is fully upon us, and the competition is heating up. Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out of practice on Tuesday after getting into a fight. The on-field skirmish occurred during an 11-on-11 practice period. It followed a completed pass from...
Notes from Day 14 of Rams training camp: Jalen Ramsey pulls in 2 INTs
The final open practice of training camp is in the books. The Rams have one more day of camp on Wednesday, but that one is no longer open to fans. So Tuesday was the last time fans got to see their favorite players up close in practice this year. It...
Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Destined For A Pro Bowl Season Says PFF
Nate Hobbs, a Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, was recently in the news thanks to a viral post by former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. In it, we see Davante Adams dominate Hobbs, as the second-year defensive back freezes and gets beat. However, people seem to be overlooking that metal sharpens metal. Last season, Hobbs was one of the best nickel corners in the league. Defending Adams every day is only going to help him. In other words, Hobbs could be getting primed for a special year. Perhaps even a Pro Bowl nod, says Pro Football Focus.
Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It hasn't been announced yet because the Rams are also working on a new deal for general manager Les Snead and are waiting to announce both, McVay said. "I was talking...
‘Part of the plan’: Sean McVay plays down Matthew Stafford’s concerning injury amid absence from camp
Matthew Stafford was a notable absence on the field as the Los Angeles Rams superstar quarterback was unable to throw a football during Monday’s training session. The 34-year-old is dealing with a rather concerning elbow injury, which could be a problem for the Rams this coming season. According to...
