Montgomery County, OH

The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Missouri man fatally shot in lawn-mowing dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said. Samuel Avery, 42, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 41-year-old Warner Trotter, who was shot in his head on his front porch, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said. Trotter was declared dead at hospital. According to court documents, Avery called police on Sunday to report that he had shot his neighbor. Officers found Avery on his porch next door and arrested him without incident. Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak for Avery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen

Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

2 juveniles shot, killed in Raytown

Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan. A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board announced it has awarded financial support to 242 victims of violent crime at its July meeting. According to the Attorney General’s office, compensation was awarded in 134 new cases while additional expenses were paid in 108 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $188,475.92.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, August 7, 2022

Lawrence Police Arrest Man Wanted in Ohio Quadruple Murder. LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Ohio. 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night after a nation-wide search. The shootings took place Friday at multiple crime scenes in a suburban neighborhood north of Dayton, Ohio. Butler Township police have identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and 15-year-old Kayla Anderson. In a press release, Lawrence police said on-duty police had reason to believe Marlow was in Lawrence and initiated a city-wide search. He was taken into custody without incident after police identified his vehicle at 23rd Street and Ousdahl. Police said they had not yet determined a motive for the shootings. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lansing inmate dead after apparent homicide

LANSING, Kan. — One inmate died at a Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday due to an apparent homicide. The resident at the facility was said to be 56-year old man, Fred Patterson. The final ruling of the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Patterson violated his parole and was admitted […]
LANSING, KS

