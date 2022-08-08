ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Hot temps, isolated thunderstorms

Daytime highs set to pop into the upper 90’s and 100’s with extreme heat advisories and warnings are in place through 11 pm tonight. Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will likely produce some isolated thunderstorms and potentially dry lightning through Wednesday. Dry, hot conditions combined with lightning always brings the threat of now fire starts.
KXLY

Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris

You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
KXLY

The thunderstorms have tapered off, but there’s light rain moving in overnight – Kris

The rain overnight will probably only be enough to ruin your car wash. Light showers are moving through the area on a southwesterly flow. The strong thunderstorms that brought gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning to the Palouse dissipated early in the evening. It’s going to be a warm night with lows around 70°. Meanwhile, the slight chance of thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday. Any storm activity is expected to be more organized and stronger than what we saw tonight. We will be tracking those storms, but the 4 News Now First Alert Weather App is an amazing tool to help you watch the storms near your location. Wednesday will be another hot day with highs in the mid-90s.
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel

Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Power out in Hayden area; KEC expects outage to be resolved by 10 p.m.

A large power outage in the Hayden area is affecting Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers. The company says on its website that customers should be prepared to be without power for several more hours. The outage was caused by a car that crashed around 3 p.m. into a pole near the...
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Molotov cocktail starts attic fire in Hillyard neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a fire that was started by a Molotov cocktail in the Hillyard neighborhood on Monday. Just past 11:30 p.m. SFD responded to a possible house fire off near East Everett Avenue and North Regal Street. Initial reports indicated a possible attic fire, and crews reported smoke from the top...
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
