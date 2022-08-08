Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Hot temps, isolated thunderstorms
Daytime highs set to pop into the upper 90’s and 100’s with extreme heat advisories and warnings are in place through 11 pm tonight. Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will likely produce some isolated thunderstorms and potentially dry lightning through Wednesday. Dry, hot conditions combined with lightning always brings the threat of now fire starts.
KXLY
Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris
You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
KXLY
The thunderstorms have tapered off, but there’s light rain moving in overnight – Kris
The rain overnight will probably only be enough to ruin your car wash. Light showers are moving through the area on a southwesterly flow. The strong thunderstorms that brought gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning to the Palouse dissipated early in the evening. It’s going to be a warm night with lows around 70°. Meanwhile, the slight chance of thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday. Any storm activity is expected to be more organized and stronger than what we saw tonight. We will be tracking those storms, but the 4 News Now First Alert Weather App is an amazing tool to help you watch the storms near your location. Wednesday will be another hot day with highs in the mid-90s.
pullmanradio.com
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
KXLY
Fire District 3 Chief says fire variables are in place for fire danger with another hot week ahead
CHENEY, Wash. — Two large wildfires were sparked last week in Spokane County. One of them burned more than 1800 acres in the area. As another hot week is ahead, there is still a high alert for fire danger. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said all the components are in place for a large fire.
Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what’s left
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
