The rain overnight will probably only be enough to ruin your car wash. Light showers are moving through the area on a southwesterly flow. The strong thunderstorms that brought gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning to the Palouse dissipated early in the evening. It’s going to be a warm night with lows around 70°. Meanwhile, the slight chance of thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday. Any storm activity is expected to be more organized and stronger than what we saw tonight. We will be tracking those storms, but the 4 News Now First Alert Weather App is an amazing tool to help you watch the storms near your location. Wednesday will be another hot day with highs in the mid-90s.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO