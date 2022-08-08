Read full article on original website
KTVZ
23 lb. turkey sparks bidding war at the Deschutes County Fair; sold for $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a lb. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
KTVZ
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
KTVZ
Redmond Taco and Margarita festival is NOT set for Aug. 20, fairgrounds says
Despite some social media reports, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center said it does not have a Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival on its calendar for Aug. 20. The event originally set for last year was canceled after many festivalgoers in other towns complained about it.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
KTVZ
Calling all chefs! (Or even potential chefs)
The Sunriver Resort has a culinary internship program with benefits. It's a four-year program, and a full-time job. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you...
Another steam locomotive for Oregon Rail Heritage Center?
New home sought for 1920s industrial engine based in Prineville that needs love and care. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historical steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to take possession of the Mt. Emily Shay, an industrial locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. The city can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find a new home. "The steam engine, in the last...
The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new Den Dive shop in Sunriver has a new dive club--it's called "Mountain Muskrats." It was created to spread awareness of diving and the waterways people use. It's an independent dive club that explores Oregon's waterways and helps to make them a little bit cleaner. The club met in person for The post The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch
Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit
A two-month supply of housing stock as seen in the Bend-Redmond area last month might not sound like a lot, but it’s the highest level in two years, appraiser Donnie Montagner reported in the July Beacon Report out Tuesday. The post Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit appeared first on KTVZ.
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jefferson County awards $750,000 to expand industrial space
Jefferson County has awarded $750,000 for projects expanding industrial space across the county. Three different projects will each get $250,000. They include the construction of a manufacturing industrial building, a new truck wash and business center and the expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex. “No buildings have been built...
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
KTVZ
FootZone in downtown Bend offering fall training groups
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- FootZone is excited to announce fall training groups, including a Trail Half Marathon and “Running Forward,” a combination 5k-10k group. Fall Half Training Group: 12 week program: starts 8/16/22, coached by Gene Yasuda. . Running Forward: 8 week program coached by Anne French and Jayne...
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest
DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Don’t be fooled by appearances; exceptional drought is killing water supplies
As we enter the dog days of August, the ongoing heat and lack of precipitation are intensifying the drought gripping our region. People often ask, how can there be a drought? The river looks full. The water levels in the river are inflated with irrigation water being delivered to farmers...
kbnd.com
Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
KTVZ
Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott won’t seek re-election in fall
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott announced Tuesday she will not be seeking re-election in the November general election. Councilor Clark-Endicott has served on the Redmond City Council since January 2019. Prior to becoming a City Councilor, she also served on the Redmond Planning Commission. Clark-Endicott's husband,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
