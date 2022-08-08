ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Acworth, August 08 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

High School Softball PRO
High School Softball PRO
 2 days ago

The North Cobb High School softball team will have a game with Allatoona High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdnhX_0h8YR2rB00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOtKb_0h8YR2rB00
North Cobb High School Allatoona High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Softball


Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!

#Acworth

Comments / 0

Related
eastcobbnews.com

New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening

Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb Brilliance Academy opens in Decatur

For the founders of DeKalb Brilliance Academy in Decatur, the opening of the new charter school is a dream come true more than three years in the making. “It has been just the most remarkable journey to build this school with our community,” said Jocelyn Alter, co-founder and head of school for DeKalb Brilliance Academy. “Three years ago, we sat in local churches and recreational centers across south DeKalb, and we asked families ‘what do you think the purpose of school should be?’ And families told us ‘Please don’t just prepare our kids for college or the work force, please help them understand what they’re good at, what they love, and what makes them shine. Help them understand how they can put their talents to good use and how they can leave a legacy in their community.’”
DECATUR, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Acworth, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Education
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’

When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed

We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Allatoona High School#Time
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: Stay home Georgia Tech!

As an avid Bulldog fan and longtime follower of college football, Jeff Chaumba’s article on the addition of the Georgia Institute of Technology into the Southeastern Conference piqued my interest. However, I must disagree with his claims. Georgia Tech moving to the SEC is not in the best interest...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling

BETHLEHEM, Ga. - School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!
BETHLEHEM, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
11Alive

'I want to just be able to live my own life' | UGA-bound freshman says state hasn't delivered funds for disability accommodations

ATLANTA — Jake Branan is three days away from moving into college but he can't do it alone -- he needs a 24-hour personal care aid. Branan uses a wheelchair to get around due to a physical disability he's had since birth. He was accepted to attend the University of Georgia in the fall but the experience comes with the caveat of his accommodations.
ATLANTA, GA
High School Softball PRO

High School Softball PRO

90
Followers
47
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

High school softball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy