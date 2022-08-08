Acworth, August 08 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

For the founders of DeKalb Brilliance Academy in Decatur, the opening of the new charter school is a dream come true more than three years in the making. “It has been just the most remarkable journey to build this school with our community,” said Jocelyn Alter, co-founder and head of school for DeKalb Brilliance Academy. “Three years ago, we sat in local churches and recreational centers across south DeKalb, and we asked families ‘what do you think the purpose of school should be?’ And families told us ‘Please don’t just prepare our kids for college or the work force, please help them understand what they’re good at, what they love, and what makes them shine. Help them understand how they can put their talents to good use and how they can leave a legacy in their community.’”
