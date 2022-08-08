ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens, August 08 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

High School Softball PRO
High School Softball PRO
 2 days ago

The West Hall High School softball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on August 08, 2022, 13:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kpAl_0h8YR05j00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eu5Ot_0h8YR05j00
West Hall High School Clarke Central High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 13:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball


Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!

#Athens

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Mic'd Up: Niblett has Red Elephants on the right path

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett's hire sent shockwaves around the state in December. Niblett was hired away from Hoover High School in Alabama, where he won six state championships in his 14 seasons, to take the helm of the Gainesville program. Since he officially started at Gainesville in February,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star Georgia Bulldog WR Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - It looks like another top Georgia Bulldog wide receiver target is coming off the board soon, and it’s one of the very best in the country in 5-star, Hykeem Williams‍. The 2023 class is loaded with talented receivers, and the Stranahan (FL) standout is among the...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
WGAU

Clarke Co School Board wants input on upcoming school year calendars

Less than one week into the new school year in Athens, the Clarke County School District is looking for public input on the next two school-year calendars: there is a feedback form on the Clarke County School District website. From the CCSD website…. CCSD’s Academic Calendar Committee is seeking input...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Add Elite Running Back

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs got a big commitment on Monday. Tovani Mizell‍, a four-star running back from DeMatha (MD), picked the Bulldogs over Alabama and others. Mizell is in the 2024 recruiting class. Mizell made the announcement on social media. “Mizell shows breakaway speed along...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

NGTC Practical Nursing Students Receive Pins

(Clarkesville) – North Georgia Technical College’s Practical Nursing students from the Currahee campus recently received their pins in a private graduation ceremony at the college. Pinning ceremonies are a traditional nursing practice that honors students prior to beginning their careers in healthcare. The following Practical Nursing students received...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Time
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: Stay home Georgia Tech!

As an avid Bulldog fan and longtime follower of college football, Jeff Chaumba’s article on the addition of the Georgia Institute of Technology into the Southeastern Conference piqued my interest. However, I must disagree with his claims. Georgia Tech moving to the SEC is not in the best interest...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD names new Superintendent

Robbie Hooker, former principal at Clarke Central High School, is named the sole finalist to be the next Clarke County School Superintendent. If the decision is finalized by the Clarke County School Board later this month, Hooker would take over in October, replacing the retiring Dr. Xernona Thomas. Hooker is working now as Superintendent of Schools in Social Circle.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

New school year begins in Gainesville

Today is the first day of a new school year in the city schools in Gainesville. Students and teachers will see armed guards in every school in Gainesville. The City School Board voted last month to spend $1 million for the added security. Hall County students and teachers begin their...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Classic City Classics: Spots that have drawn loyal Athens customers for decades

This classic lunch counter inside the neighborhood pharmacy offers homey favorites like grilled cheese, BLTs and hot dogs with plenty of toppings. Save room for a chocolate malt or an ice cream float and chat with the neighborhood regulars. DePalma’s Italian Cafe. Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road. What started...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
wrwh.com

Four Army Rangers Injured During Training Exercise On Yonah Mountain Tuesday

(Cleveland)- Four Army Rangers training with their group on Yonah Mountain Tuesday afternoon were injured during a severe thunderstorm. The incident happened around 3:30 PM and White County Fire Chief Mike Lefevre said when he arrived at the top of the mountain “ it was pretty much mass confusion at that point because there was so many people up there.”
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling

BETHLEHEM, Ga. - School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!
BETHLEHEM, GA
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
CLEMSON, SC
dawgpost.com

INSIDER: What We Saw at the Georgia Bulldogs' Practice

ATHENS - Today was the first day of practicing with full pads for the Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs play football against the Oregon Ducks in just 25 days, and they have their first scrimmage on Saturday. I thought Kirby Smart was a little quieter than normal in the time I...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Brenau renews agreement with Mexico

Brenau University has received a grant renewal from the government of Mexico that allows first-generation Mexican-American students to pursue higher education at the university. Brenau hosted Consulate General Francisco Javier Díaz de León and Gabriela Cobos Uribe from the Mexican Consulate for a signing ceremony formalizing the grant Friday, Aug. 5, on the historic Gainesville campus.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Connection With Saturday Shooting

(Cleveland)- A 24-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the shooting of another man Saturday. Capt. Clay Hammond, Criminal Investigations Division with the White County Sheriff’s office said Saturday, August 6, the White County Sheriff’s Office received a call to 197 Webb West Road in reference to shots fired.
CLEVELAND, GA
High School Softball PRO

High School Softball PRO

90
Followers
47
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

High school softball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy