Chattanooga, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Football season is just around the corner, which for the Cleveland blue raiders is too close but also too far away. It’s real Easy for a lot of folks to get really excited and want to hurry up and get to the game. Coaches and players we have to stay focused on each and every day leading up to that. We got a lot of work to do before we do get to that. Not a lot of time, but I would say we got a lot to go on a short time to get there.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO