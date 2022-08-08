Chattanooga, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chattanooga.
The Cookeville High School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on August 08, 2022, 13:30:00.
|-
|Cookeville High School
|Chattanooga Christian School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 13:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Cookeville High School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
|-
|Cookeville High School
|Chattanooga Christian School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
