Bardstown, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bardstown.
The Danville High School soccer team will have a game with Nelson County High School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
|-
|Danville High School
|Nelson County High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
The Danville High School soccer team will have a game with Nelson County High School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
|-
|Danville High School
|Nelson County High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
