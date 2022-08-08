ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bardstown.

The Danville High School soccer team will have a game with Nelson County High School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W8AJ_0h8YQm9100
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvVzs_0h8YQm9100
Danville High School Nelson County High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Danville High School soccer team will have a game with Nelson County High School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

   -  
Danville High School Nelson County High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Bardstown

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Bardstown, KY
Education
Bardstown, KY
Sports
City
Danville, KY
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#The Danville High School#Nelson County High School#Time
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

ACC coaches, anonymously, question Cards' and Satterfield's future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference by the media, and apparently the league's coaches don't have a very high opinion of the Cardinals either. We know that, thanks to Athlon Sports. Anyone who follows sports...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
aseaofblue.com

Joel Williams enters transfer portal

With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
LEXINGTON, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff

Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville man fighting to be number one Jiu Jitsu fighter

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fighting for the number one spot in the world, Rob Nickerson, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete has three more chances to reach the top spot, but the Nicholasville black belt said gold medals aren’t the only goal. Nickerson is on a roll,...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: Examining the key losses from 2021-2022

Let’s take a look at the turnover from the Louisville women’s basketball team’s 2021-22 season. The 2021-22 season started a little rocky with the first game loss to Arizona. Then the Louisville women’s basketball program reeled off a 15 game winning streak after that loss – including four wins over top 15 teams.
LOUISVILLE, KY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
220
Followers
296
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy