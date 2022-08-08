Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drunkard rams police cars, crashes into wall
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Police report the arrest of an allegedly intoxicated Californian following a property damage spree. Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 to a report that a man was deliberately ramming his vehicle into property in the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard.
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Man and woman suspects remain at large after theft inside Feil Jewelers during the afternoon last Monday.
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Local transient man from Washington was arrested for 2 counts of attempted aggravated assault and criminal trespassing.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.
knau.org
Mohave County officials searching for missing man in Yucca
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an 84-year-old man last seen Tuesday in the town of Yucca south of Kingman. Carlos Pena is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He doesn’t drive and is known to go for walks. It’s...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead gets a howitzer￼
BULLHAD CITY – Bullhead City’s three-year quest for military hardware to decorate a pre-selected spot at Veteran’s Memorial Park has ended in Phoenix. Uncle Sam has agreed to allow the city to display a retired M109A5 howitzer, a piece former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio formerly transported by trailer during parades in the valley.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County will be fogging in Mohave Valley Wednesday, Thursday
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed the following locations that met the protocol to conduct mosquito fogging. The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. FOGGING: Adult mosquito...
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Aug. 10 – Aug. 16, 2022
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ENTITY NAME: MSK PRESSURE WASHING LLC. ENTITY ID: 23404969. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic LLC EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/22 CHARACTER OF BUSINESS: Pressure Washing Service MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE: Member-Managed PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpetual STATUTORY AGENT NAME: Broc Wickland PHYSICAL AND MAILING ADDRESS: 111 N. 4th St., Kingman, AZ 86401 PRINCIPAL ADDRESS: 3174 E. Lass Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409 PRINCIPALS Member: Matthew Scott Kovacs, 3174 E. Lass Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409 Date of Taking Office: 8/1/22 ORGANIZERS Matthew Scott Kovacs, 3174 E. Lass Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409, mskwashing01@gmail.com /s/ Organizer: Matthew Scott Kovacs 8/1/22.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC Fire Dept outfitted with solar￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Fire Department recently finished a $50,000 solar project that produces 20.59 KW of power at fire station #5, located at 3455 Arroyo Vista Dr. This project was made possible by a grant provided by the Mohave Electric Cooperative in Bullhead City. This solar panel package is expected to reduce the energy cost at the fire station by $400 to $450 per month, which comes at a critical time for the fire district as annual operating costs have increased significantly due to inflation. The Bullhead City Fire Department is grateful and appreciative of this grant award and look forward to future opportunities for solar projects on the newly rebuilt Station 2 project and the new fire Station 7 project that begins later this year.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three killed in head-on collision near Kingman
KINGMAN – Three people were killed in a head-on collision about six miles north of Kingman. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) personnel responded at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 to the crash on Historic Rt. 66. “One of the vehicles involved...
Inmate dies in Arizona after refusing to eat while in custody
An investigation is under way after an inmate died while in custody at the Mohave County (Arizona) Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale is Aug. 20￼ ￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a fantastically fun time on Aug. 20! Chillin’ on Beale will host classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Cars begin rolling in at 2 p.m. and only ends when the cars go home! August Chillin’ on Beale theme is Beach Party “Hawaiian Style.” Located on Beale St. Call 714-488-1843 for more information.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pet adoptions event is Saturday
KINGMAN – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & Sanctuary will be hosting a dog and at adoption event Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kingman Petco. The nonprofit organization has a cornucopia of cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies looking for homes. All of the animals are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
riverscenemagazine.com
The Salton Sea Provides A Different Experience In A Day Trip
It’s only a hop, skip and a jump to get from Lake Havasu City to one of the most fascinating places in America. The Salton Sea is 116 miles southwest of Lake Havasu City, so taking a day trip is not only possible but provides a piece of history and mystery to any other ordinary day trips.
Arizona manhunt on for suspect in Sunday homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man in the investigation of a homicide on Sunday in Golden Valley, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos has been identified as a suspect in the death of Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of...
SignalsAZ
Nucor to Add Melt Ship at Kingman Bar Mill
Nucor, the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S., announced today it is investing $100 million to add a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman, Arizona. The melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.
azbex.com
Nucor Announces $100M Mill Expansion in Kingman
Nucor, the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S., announced today it is investing $100M to add a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman. The melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.
tmpresale.com
Brooks & Dunns performance in Laughlin, NV Apr 29, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the Brooks & Dunn pre-sale password!! For a short time during this pre-sale everyone who has the password has the chance to order tickets before they go on sale. If you don’t buy your tickets to Brooks & Dunn’s performance in Laughlin during this presale you might not be able to purchase them before they are all gone!
