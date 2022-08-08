BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Fire Department recently finished a $50,000 solar project that produces 20.59 KW of power at fire station #5, located at 3455 Arroyo Vista Dr. This project was made possible by a grant provided by the Mohave Electric Cooperative in Bullhead City. This solar panel package is expected to reduce the energy cost at the fire station by $400 to $450 per month, which comes at a critical time for the fire district as annual operating costs have increased significantly due to inflation. The Bullhead City Fire Department is grateful and appreciative of this grant award and look forward to future opportunities for solar projects on the newly rebuilt Station 2 project and the new fire Station 7 project that begins later this year.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO