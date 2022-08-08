ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hendersonville.

The Clarksville Academy soccer team will have a game with Pope John Paul II Preparatory School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5R48_0h8YQSRN00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uj6Sn_0h8YQSRN00
Clarksville Academy Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Clarksville Academy soccer team will have a game with Pope John Paul II Preparatory School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

   -  
Clarksville Academy Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Hendersonville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship

Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Hendersonville, TN
Education
Hendersonville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Hendersonville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
SPRING HILL, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Clarksville Academy#Time
vucommodores.com

Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
220
Followers
296
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy