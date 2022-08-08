ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgenville, KY

Hodgenville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hodgenville.

The John Hardin High School soccer team will have a game with Larue County High School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.

John Hardin High School Larue County High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The John Hardin High School soccer team will have a game with Larue County High School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

   -  
John Hardin High School Larue County High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


#Hodgenville

