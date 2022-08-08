Hodgenville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hodgenville.
The John Hardin High School soccer team will have a game with Larue County High School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
|-
|John Hardin High School
|Larue County High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The John Hardin High School soccer team will have a game with Larue County High School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
|-
|John Hardin High School
|Larue County High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
