Louisville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Louisville.
The The Brown School soccer team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|The Brown School
|Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
The Southern High School soccer team will have a game with Seneca High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|Southern High School
|Seneca High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
The Butler Traditional High School soccer team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|Butler Traditional High School
|Holy Cross High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
The The Brown School soccer team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|The Brown School
|Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Southern High School soccer team will have a game with Seneca High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Southern High School
|Seneca High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Bullitt East High School soccer team will have a game with Atherton High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Bullitt East High School
|Atherton High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
The Christian County High School soccer team will have a game with Eastern High School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
|-
|Christian County High School
|Eastern High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
