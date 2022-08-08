ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Louisville.

The The Brown School soccer team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uH1v_0h8YQ90300
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1xM2_0h8YQ90300
The Brown School Pleasure Ridge Park High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Southern High School soccer team will have a game with Seneca High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r19cc_0h8YQ90300
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSxSK_0h8YQ90300
Southern High School Seneca High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Butler Traditional High School soccer team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lfIq_0h8YQ90300
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZmig_0h8YQ90300
Butler Traditional High School Holy Cross High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The The Brown School soccer team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
The Brown School Pleasure Ridge Park High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Southern High School soccer team will have a game with Seneca High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Southern High School Seneca High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bullitt East High School soccer team will have a game with Atherton High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI9yn_0h8YQ90300
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hZmK_0h8YQ90300
Bullitt East High School Atherton High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Christian County High School soccer team will have a game with Eastern High School on August 08, 2022, 16:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZQ60_0h8YQ90300
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJcRV_0h8YQ90300
Christian County High School Eastern High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Louisville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Center, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Soccer#East High School#Atherton High School#Highschoolsports#The The Brown School#Time#Seneca High School#Southern#Holy Cross High School
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff

Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: Who returns for the Cards in 2022-23

A quick look at the players returning for Louisville women’s basketball in 2022-23. This week, we looked at the players and coaches that departed the Louisville women’s basketball program as well as the new players and coaches. Now it’s time to dive into the returning players on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

11 members of Louisville Boy Scout group named Eagle Scouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a unique ceremony on Sunday, 11 members of the same Louisville Boy Scout troop earned their Eagle Scout rank. Even though there are just 11 of them, they called themselves "The Dirty Dozen." "We call ourselves 'The Dirty Dozen'" Aiden Bizzell said. "It's what the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: Examining the key losses from 2021-2022

Let’s take a look at the turnover from the Louisville women’s basketball team’s 2021-22 season. The 2021-22 season started a little rocky with the first game loss to Arizona. Then the Louisville women’s basketball program reeled off a 15 game winning streak after that loss – including four wins over top 15 teams.
LOUISVILLE, KY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
220
Followers
296
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy