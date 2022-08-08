Monroe, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

In the final year for the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, who else would be favored to win the last football championship but Central Catholic's Fighting Irish? Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey enters his 23rd season once again with his talented squad stamped with the label of title favorite. The Irish received seven of the eight first-place votes and 61 of a possible 64 voting points in a preseason poll of conference coaches. Last year's runner-up, Whitmer, picked up the other first-place vote and collected 56 points for second in the poll. Findlay and Fremont Ross tied for third in the voting at 44 points each.

