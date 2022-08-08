ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.

The Miamisburg soccer team will have a game with Monroe High School on August 08, 2022, 14:30:00.

Miamisburg Monroe High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Miamisburg soccer team will have a game with Monroe High School on August 08, 2022, 16:15:00.

Miamisburg Monroe High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:15:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


#Monroe

Comments / 0

