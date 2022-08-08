ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Westerville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Westerville.

The Hilliard Bradley High School soccer team will have a game with Westerville South High School on August 08, 2022, 14:15:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlLwe_0h8YPrHD00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t96lB_0h8YPrHD00
Hilliard Bradley High School Westerville South High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:15:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hilliard Bradley High School soccer team will have a game with Westerville South High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Hilliard Bradley High School Westerville South High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Westerville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Westerville, OH
Sports
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Westerville, OH
Education
City
Hilliard, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board prepares ‘alternative outcomes’ for school starting amid union negotiations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A federal mediator has asked both sides in the ongoing contract stalemate involving Columbus City Schools teachers’ union to begin negotiating again. In the meantime, after the union, Columbus Education Association (CEA), voted last week to authorize a strike, the district said it is preparing for “alternative outcomes” should a finalized […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In The Short North

The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Attorney Diane Menashe on Defending William Husel and Other High-Profile Clients

The trial of former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel had entered its fifth week when, on Monday, March 21, 2022, prosecutors put witness Christine Allison on the stand. Allison, the widow of Troy Allison, had been outspoken in her quest for justice for her late husband, allegedly murdered by Husel on July 15, 2018, via a lethal dose of 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl. She was also one of several family members of Husel’s alleged victims asked to testify by prosecutors as they laid out their case that Husel purposefully killed 14 patients, many of them already desperately ill and close to death.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
ccsoh.us

Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year

August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent

Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
220
Followers
296
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy