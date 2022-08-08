Holland, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Holland.
The Shawnee High School - Lima soccer team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Shawnee High School - Lima
|Springfield High School - Holland
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Shawnee High School - Lima soccer team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Shawnee High School - Lima
|Springfield High School - Holland
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
