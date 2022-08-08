ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Holland.

The Shawnee High School - Lima soccer team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

Shawnee High School - Lima Springfield High School - Holland

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Shawnee High School - Lima soccer team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Shawnee High School - Lima Springfield High School - Holland

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


