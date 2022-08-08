ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in North Royalton.

The Valley Forge soccer team will have a game with North Royalton High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

Valley Forge North Royalton High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Valley Forge soccer team will have a game with North Royalton High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

Valley Forge North Royalton High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
CLEVELAND, OH
