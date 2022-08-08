Mt. Orab, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mt. Orab.
The Finneytown High School soccer team will have a game with Western Brown on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Finneytown High School
|Western Brown
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Finneytown High School soccer team will have a game with Western Brown on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Finneytown High School
|Western Brown
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
#Mt. Orab
