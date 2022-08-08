ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Brunswick, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brunswick.

The Westlake High School soccer team will have a game with Brunswick High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Westlake High School soccer team will have a game with Brunswick High School on August 08, 2022, 10:00:00.

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 10:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


