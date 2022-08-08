Brunswick, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brunswick.
The Westlake High School soccer team will have a game with Brunswick High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Westlake High School
|Brunswick High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Westlake High School soccer team will have a game with Brunswick High School on August 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
|-
|Westlake High School
|Brunswick High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 10:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
