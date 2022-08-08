ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Tiffin, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tiffin.

The River Valley High School - Caledonia soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHJmv_0h8YPTHt00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLBGS_0h8YPTHt00
River Valley High School - Caledonia Columbian High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The River Valley High School - Caledonia soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
River Valley High School - Caledonia Columbian High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Tiffin

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Man Bags Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens In Stryker

HOLE-IN-ONE … On August 1st, 2022, Kory Allison of Wauseon, Ohio aced the par 3, 150-yard 8th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 6 iron. Congratulations!!!. Free Email News Updates. Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
BROOKLYN, MI
13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Tiffin, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Tiffin, OH
Sports
City
Caledonia, OH
wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
GALION, OH
toledo.com

A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio

Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Columbian High School#Time
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Lima Manor to close by end of year

LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street. According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes. While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
TOLEDO, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
220
Followers
296
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy