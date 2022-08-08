ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

St. Clairsville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Clairsville.

The New Philadelphia soccer team will have a game with St. Clairsville High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXXbx_0h8YPJhr00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxqtQ_0h8YPJhr00
New Philadelphia St. Clairsville High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The New Philadelphia soccer team will have a game with St. Clairsville High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
New Philadelphia St. Clairsville High School

  • Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#St. Clairsville

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Saint Clairsville, OH
Sports
New Philadelphia, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
City
Saint Clairsville, OH
Saint Clairsville, OH
Education
New Philadelphia, OH
Education
City
New Philadelphia, OH
whbc.com

High School Football on 1480 WHBC – 78 years and counting! MORE than just the Game!

Once again 1480 WHBC is your leader for everything high school football! It is our 78th year of providing Stark County with the best coverage around. Not only coverage of games on Fridays and Saturdays (and sometimes Thursdays!) but The Aultcare Stadium Show is the best way for you to get ready on Friday nights. Add the Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show, our simulcast on Mix 94.1, our weekly Autlcare TV Game of the Week and the WHBCSports.com Stream Game of the Week and oh the choices! Plus a new program on Saturday mornings call Saturday Morning Huddle. Details to come! Check our schedules below – subject to change – and then head over to our sports website for all the fun! See you at the 50 yard line!
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement

WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
WHEELING, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Time
WTRF- 7News

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2022 High School Football Preview

MONROE CENTRAL- The numbers are up for Josh Ischy’s team as he heads into his fifth season as head coach he has 26 on the roster. But for the first time in four years, someone other than Malachi Rose-Burton will be the quarterback. That responsibility falls on sophomore Tucker Howell, who as a freshman had […]
WOODSFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE

The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
ocj.com

Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records

I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Breaks Ground for Pickleball Courts

Nick McWilliams reporting – Courts for the new craze pickleball will soon be available at Tuscora Park. New Philadelphia city officials, construction workers, and pickleball enthusiasts were on hand Monday for the official groundbreaking. Tuscora Park Foundation Board Member Tom Farbizo was pleased with the turnout and welcomed in...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact

AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
220
Followers
296
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy