St. Clairsville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Clairsville.
The New Philadelphia soccer team will have a game with St. Clairsville High School on August 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|New Philadelphia
|St. Clairsville High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The New Philadelphia soccer team will have a game with St. Clairsville High School on August 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|New Philadelphia
|St. Clairsville High School
- Date 📅 : August 08, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
