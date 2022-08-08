St. Clairsville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Once again 1480 WHBC is your leader for everything high school football! It is our 78th year of providing Stark County with the best coverage around. Not only coverage of games on Fridays and Saturdays (and sometimes Thursdays!) but The Aultcare Stadium Show is the best way for you to get ready on Friday nights. Add the Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show, our simulcast on Mix 94.1, our weekly Autlcare TV Game of the Week and the WHBCSports.com Stream Game of the Week and oh the choices! Plus a new program on Saturday mornings call Saturday Morning Huddle. Details to come! Check our schedules below – subject to change – and then head over to our sports website for all the fun! See you at the 50 yard line!

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO