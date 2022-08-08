ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Bird's Seattle goodbye: Young fan gifts retiring GOAT flower during inbound play and more heartwarming moments

Seattle showed up for its four-time WNBA champion potentially one last time. A record 18,100 fans came out to Climate Pledge Arena, many arriving hours before tipoff, to watch Sue Bird play her final regular season game in Seattle on Sunday. It is a franchise record and a record for a sporting event at the arena, which also hosts the NHL's Seattle Kraken and the Seattle University men's basketball team.
SEATTLE, WA
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
BASKETBALL
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sparks players sleep in airport after flight canceled

Several players for the Los Angeles Sparks had to sleep in an airport Sunday night after their flight was canceled. The Sparks defeated the Mystics 79-76 in Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon. Their flight home was reportedly delayed, then canceled at 1 a.m. and finally rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC

