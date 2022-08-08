Read full article on original website
Sue Bird's Seattle goodbye: Young fan gifts retiring GOAT flower during inbound play and more heartwarming moments
Seattle showed up for its four-time WNBA champion potentially one last time. A record 18,100 fans came out to Climate Pledge Arena, many arriving hours before tipoff, to watch Sue Bird play her final regular season game in Seattle on Sunday. It is a franchise record and a record for a sporting event at the arena, which also hosts the NHL's Seattle Kraken and the Seattle University men's basketball team.
LA Sparks star calls out WNBA after fighting flight delays on road trip
Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike called out the WNBA for having her and other teammates sleep in the airport while facing flight delays. Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike posted a video to Twitter calling out the WNBA for making her and other teammates sleep in the airport while facing flight delays.
A WNBA All-Star returned to the court 10 weeks after giving birth, then brought her baby to the post-game press conference
Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila Bazzell, on May 25. Just 74 days later, the 2-time WNBA All-Star started for the Minnesota Lynx.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain
The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Marina Mabrey lifts Wings past Liberty, into the playoffs
Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter to spur a comeback, and the
ESPN
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
WNBA conditions under scrutiny after Sparks players forced to sleep in airport
The working conditions of WNBA athletes have come under scrutiny again after Los Angeles Sparks players were forced to sleep at an airport when their flight was cancelled. The Sparks had beaten the Washington Mystics on Sunday night but their flight back to LA was cancelled at 1am and then rescheduled for 9am.
Yardbarker
Sparks players sleep in airport after flight canceled
Several players for the Los Angeles Sparks had to sleep in an airport Sunday night after their flight was canceled. The Sparks defeated the Mystics 79-76 in Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon. Their flight home was reportedly delayed, then canceled at 1 a.m. and finally rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
