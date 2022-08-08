Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Issey Miyake passes away at 84, and here are some designs to commemorate his excellence
Prolific fashion designer Issey Miyake passed away on the 5th of August, his company revealed today. Miyake, whose name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion boom in the 1980s, died after a long fight with liver cancer. Known for his innovative styles and fragrances, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs’ famous black turtle neck jumpers. In 1992, Miyake debuted his line of fragrances, titled L’eau d’Issey (which also sounded like l’odyssey), inspired by oceanic themes. It was rumored that one bottle was sold every 14 seconds. Miyake’s also well known for his project A-POC (A Piece of Cloth), which can now be seen in museums and used a special weaving machine that made outfits out of one continuous tube of fabric. The A-POC technology whereby a single piece of thread is fed into an industrial knitting or weaving machine programmed by a computer was not only able to create a new form of mass-produced clothing with a high degree of variation but was also able to control the amount created through the process of casting. A-POC was revolutionary in that the process converted a single thread into a fabric with texture, shape, and clothing based upon a computer concept of engineering design. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has one of the earliest evolutions of A-POC (QUEEN) in its permanent collection. He was also the founder and long-time director of 21_21 Design Sight, one of Tokyo’s first and most prominent design museums and exhibition spaces. And, we’ve put together some of Miyake’s most iconic works together to pay a tribute and remember all the extraordinary gifts he has provided to the design world!
TechCrunch
Samsung Galaxy Pro 2 feature a smaller design, improved sound
In fact, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro announcement was tacked onto a press release, sandwiched between two new foldables and some updates on Samsung’s climate efforts. That last bit is due, in part, to the fact that the new earbuds incorporate some 90% recycled materials, according to the company.
MScreen ultrawide portable display $95 raises over $250,000 on Kickstarter
After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.
yankodesign.com
Camera-inspired clock and floor lamp adds aesthetics to your space
Clocks and lamps are something that is more functional than aesthetic, at least in my house. I only need something to tell me what time it is and something to keep my room illuminated after I’ve turned off all the other lights at night. But of course, as with a lot of other functional things in our lives, there’s always room for exquisitely-designed things, especially those that aim to not just make our lives better but also more beautiful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 Best Projectors of 2022 for Every Budget, Tested and Reviewed
Click here to read the full article. In this review, SPY counts down the very best projectors of 2022. After a rigorous testing process spanning months, we compared the top projectors in every category and price point from brands such as Samsung, LG, Nebula by Anker, Epson and ViewSonic. Keep reading to find out which product was named the best projector of the year. This summer, we’ve made it our mission to identify the best projector for every purpose, and we’re excited to finally share our guide to the best overall options. SPY has been bringing you the best portable projectors and iPhone...
yankodesign.com
These luxurious floating pods are an eco-friendly + smart residence on the ocean
I think you can now officially say goodbye to yachts, and sea-facing homes as Ocean Builders is brewing up something better than both of them combined! The Panama-based company designed “the world’s first eco-restorative floating homes”. Created by Dutch architect Koen Olthuis, these luxurious homes will come in three stunning models – SeaPod, GreenPod, and EcoPod.
yankodesign.com
This unconventional tactile calendar doubles as a ruler in a pinch
Calendars are staples on our desks and walls, but their basic format hasn’t really changed in centuries. The grid system has been in use even before our grandparents were born, and it has been adopted in calendars that go beyond paper. Of course, there is more than one way to tell the date and the day of the week, especially if you’re not too picky about looking back at other months. If you just want that single piece of data at a glance, the doors are wide open for unique and beautiful designs that go beyond people’s concept of what a calendar should look like. This incarnation of a calendar, for example, looks nothing like something that tells the date and is more like an odd ruler that just happens to remember what date you set it to.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022: multiple colorways and a high-end OLED display is teased for the upcoming tablet
Lenovo has started to tease 2022 version of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro. The OEM has already made it pretty clear that this variant is aimed at those who might otherwise be inclined to go for entry-level iPads with an updated design that comes in colors such as Green Plume, Amber and Smoky Haze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
This vlogger’s camera comes with DSLR-like features packed into a self-recording-friendly format
Take a look at any professional camera and its design has a certain logic to it. Especially if you look at the heavier DSLRs, they’re made to be ergonomic and held a certain way. You can’t hold a DSLR with your left hand, the grip’s made in a way that only promotes right-handed usage. Similarly, not all cameras come with screens that pivot 180° to face forwards. In short, a DSLR or Mirrorless camera is made to record other subjects, not yourself. In comes the VoCam concept to change that.
dronedj.com
More DJI Avata box photos: First list of features, what’s inside, and ‘Pro-View Bundle’
Yet again, we seem to be getting daily leaks for another DJI product that will make the official reveal more like a formality than a necessity. Now we are getting more details into what will come in the box with DJI’s Avata cinewhoop and the first feature list, thanks to more leaked photos.
New NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard soon launching
Premium keyboard design company and manufacturer NuPhy has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard which will soon be available to purchase priced at $119.95. Available in Matte Black and Ionic White finishes the keyboard can be equipped with a selection of different Gateron switches such as the G Pro Red 2.0, G Pro Brown 2.0, G Pro Blue 2.0 or Baby Kangaroo and comes complete with an optional transparent a precision machined palm rest constructed from acrylic and aluminum fused together. The Twotone wrist rest is a fantastic companion to the companies Halolight lighting system and the acrylic diffuses the RGB lights emitted from the LED ring creating a unique Halo effect.
yankodesign.com
Located near the sea, this conch shell-inspired theater is an instant city landmark
Just imagine watching Finding Nemo or The Little Mermaid there!. Designed to proudly sit on the coast of the port city of Qingdao, the Show Theater’s conch shape is a hat-tip to the city’s marine-rich culture. It also sits right beside the Grand Theater, which has a more subtle design language, creating a kind of contrast that’s wonderful to look at. “In history, Qingdao was the hometown of Dongyi’s marine civilization, the important place of the Nation of Sea King in the Spring and Autumn Period, and one of the earliest prosperous places on the Maritime Silk Road”, mentions designer Shanxing Gao. The Show Theater follows the government’s attempts to revitalize the city and restore it to its original glory.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display
Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
yankodesign.com
Snapmaker Artisan can expertly 3D print, laser cut, and CNC carve, all in one consumer-friendly machine
Meet the Artisan, a one-of-a-kind 3D printer that builds on Snapmaker’s modular architecture but pushes the limit on what a single machine can do. With a simple swap of modules, the Artisan can alternate between dual-extrusion 3D printing, 10W laser cutting/engraving, and 200W CNC carving/cutting. Occupying just a little more space than your regular desktop 3D printer, the Snapmaker Artisan turns your tabletop into a fab-lab that’s perfect for hobbyists and creators, design studios, and even engineering prototype requirements.
yankodesign.com
These prefab energy efficient cabins promise to be your green dream home
Today, more and more people are veering towards homes that are green and energy-efficient. Words like net zero, prefab, and Passive House standard are thrown like confetti while describing their dream home! In an age, where sustainable architecture is thriving more than ever, CABN.CO by Jackson Wyatt is a much welcomed upcoming project.
CARS・
Comments / 0