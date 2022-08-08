Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Otter Tail County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Angela Paavola was driving her SUV Southbound on Highway 29 near milepost 120 in Compton Township when she slammed into the back of a truck, driven by 28-year-old Tyler Heinzen.
lptv.org
Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa
A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
valleynewslive.com
One injured in Waubun crash
WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today. The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed. The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy. One of...
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
UPDATE: Missing Otter Tail County teenager found safe, sheriff's office grateful for public's help
DETROIT LAKES (Aug. 9, 2022) — Samantha Holte has been found safe, according to an Aug. 9 news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. Holte was listed as missing since July 31. "Holte was located safe," stated the news release, in big red letters. "We would like...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DL-Online
Otter Tail County man injured in Hwy 210 crash
An Otter Tail County man was injured in a one-car crash on Highway 210 on Thursday. Alan Wendell Olson, 76, of Clitherall suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Fergus Falls hospital for treatment. Airbags did not deploy and he was not wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved in the accident, according to the State Patrol.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 61 WE Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers since Thursday
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in Dilworth, Minn., Fargo Police say. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on attempted murder charges after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on Aug. 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. S. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
DL-Online
Minnesota state troopers make more than 1,300 traffic stops during WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has announced the total traffic stops it conducted during the week of WE Fest. In total, state troopers made 1,351 stops between Aug. 2 and 7 near the Detroit Lakes country music festival venue, according to a news release. That included six warrant arrests and five felony narcotics arrests.
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
kvrr.com
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
DL-Online
Court news: North Dakota woman sentenced after fraudulent check cashed in DL
DETROIT LAKES — Eve Marie Jackson, 30, of Grafton, N.D., has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor theft. A felony check forgery charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Jan. 14, 2021, a woman reported fraudulent activity in her checking...
wdayradionow.com
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Comments / 0