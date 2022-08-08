FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in Dilworth, Minn., Fargo Police say. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on attempted murder charges after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on Aug. 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. S. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.

FARGO, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO