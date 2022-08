Maryland added to their backcourt in the 2023 recruiting class today with the news that guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. has committed to the Terps. Depending on what recruiting service you go by, Kaiser is either a three star or four star recruit and joins four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe as the second commit in Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class. While Rivals listed Kaiser as a three-star prospect, 247Sports lists the 6’6 wing as a four-star recruit and the 73rd best recruit in his class. Kaiser, a Virginia native, also held offers from a number of schools including Indiana, Illinois, Georgetown and Virginia.

